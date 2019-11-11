Awkward moment dog kills a rabbit on camera during BBC interview about Yorkshire floods

A BBC camera crew were left red-faced when a dog killed a rabbit live on air during filming in a Yorkshire village.

The team were in Fishlake, near Doncaster, to interview local farmers about the failure to implement flood management measures that could have saved the village from rising waters.

While an Environment Agency officer is speaking to the camera, one of the farmers' dogs can be seen emerging from a hedgerow. The man then walks across the shot carrying a dead rabbit.

The video was posted on Twitter by BBC journalist Luxmy Gopal and many social media users pointed out that the incident was 'typical' of country life.

Fishlake is a rural community to the east of Doncaster, although parts of the town centre and other suburbs in the River Don's catchment have suffered badly from flooding. Some of the communities affected were also hit by the summer floods of 2007.

Many residents of Fishlake were cut off by the waters and roads are still closed today. Farmers have been using their tractors and trailers to transport people and supermarkets have sent bags of donated food.

The entire village was advised to evacuate as 3ft of water seeped into homes. Witnesses claimed it rose to waist depth within 20 minutes despite assurances that flood defences would hold. Around half of the 700 residents left.

Pam Webb, who owns a spa with luxury accommodation attached, was in tears as she spoke of how her home and business had been left uninhabitable.

"I also feel angry about how this has been allowed to happen. Someone needs to take responsibility and needs to address the issues to make sure this doesn't happen again."