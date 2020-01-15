Prince William and Kate meet crowds at Bradford's Centenary Square and visit MyLahore restaurant

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to duties in Yorkshire, where they conducted their first official engagement of the year following a tumultuous week for the royal family.

William and Kate arrived in Bradford on Wednesday to cheers from several hundred well-wishers on Centenary Square.

The Duchess of Cambridge meets children from Bradford's All Saints Church of England Primary School. Picture: Simon Hulme.

During their visit to Bradford City Hall, they were due to speak with young people about life in the West Yorkshire city, and with local employers helping youngsters to get jobs.

The couple later visited MyLahore's flagship restaurant around the corner.

It comes just days after the Queen agreed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could step back as senior royals and begin a "new life" as an "independent" family.

Prince William meets the crowds at Centenary Square, Bradford. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Engineering firm employee Chris Day, 36, from Drighlington, said: "I was just shopping and saw all the cars. I was surprised they came up here, you don't usually see them up here. It's good they're getting amongst everybody to see what's going on."

On the Sussex household's recent announcement, he said: "They're all normal people. Prince Harry, it's up to him if he wants to go live his life."

Eunice Branson, 83, of Undercliffe, who once saw the Queen visit Bradford, turned out to see the royal couple with her daughter, Alison.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave Bradford City Hall. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Mrs Branson said: "I've followed them [the royals] all my life, so it's nice to have them come to the city.

"I think there has been so much bad publicity of late, it's nice for them to come to see that the're well supported."

Retired bus driver Arshad Mir, 65, and his daughter Sobia, 42, attended after being impressed by the couple's recent visit to Pakistan.

"She had the green and the white dress on.

"We were semi-loyal, now we're fully-loyal."

His family were big fans of Diana, he said.

"She [Sobia] was crying when she died. I don't think she will cry as much when I go!"

He added: "They've been to Bradford so people all over the country will say: 'Let's go there, it can't be that bad.'"

The Duchess greeted youngsters from All Saints Church of England Primary and Rainbow Schools.

Teaching assistant Jamilla Butt handed the princess a bouquet of flowers.

All Saints headteacher John Davie said that he brought down 50 pupils from year five and six who had a 100 per cent attendance record since September.

He said: "Having seen a real prince and princess now for real, they're going to be interested in learning how our country works in terms of democracy and the royal family."

Year five pupil Hajarah Safdar, nine, said described the experience as "amazing".

"It was so cool," she said.

"I love the prince and princess."

Year six teacher Nadeem Rafiq met the Duchess and took a selfie with her.

"I thought it was absolutely fantastic, a great amazing experience," he said.

"It's something I always wanted to do, meet a member of the royal family."

Following a summit at Sandringham on Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry and Meghan would begin a "transition period" in which they would split their time between the UK and Canada.

It also emerged on Tuesday that Meghan's father could give evidence against her in her legal battle with the Mail On Sunday should it go to trial.

High Court documents revealed Thomas Markle forms part of the newspaper's defence, after the paper and its parent company Associated Newspapers were accused of unlawfully publishing a letter between the two.