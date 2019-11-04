Remembrance Day art installations made up of 50,000 poppies go on show in Yorkshire

These pictures show two poignant Remembrance Day art installations - made up of 50,000 poppies - commemorating the lives lost during WWII.

The artworks depict scenes from the Normandy landings, which happened 75 years ago and resulted in the deaths of 120,000 Allied soldiers.

Brother and sister William, 7 and Ruby Morris, 9 at the Martin Water's War memorial art installation at Beverley Minster in Beverley, East Yorkshire. The poppy installation is created in rememberance of all those who died in the Battle of Normandy, France in 1944 and the fate that awaited them as they disembarked the landing craft. Credit: Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com

One piece, containing 30,000 poppies and stretching for 25ft, shows ten serviceman disembarking from a landing craft and walking on to the beaches.

The other is a tribute to D-Day showing four soldiers standing on a plinth in the sea as they each look out in different directions around the world.

Artist Martin Waters, 65, has spent the last six months creating the installations, which are on display in Hull Minster and Beverley Minster in East Yorkshire.

He said: "These artworks are all about remembrance. At times like this I think it's important for people to remember what happened and the lives that were lost."

Mr Waters added: "Many of us have relatives who fought and died in the World Wars and other conflicts. This is particularly poignant for me because my father took part in the Normandy landings.

"Thinking about him inspired me to create the artworks."

Visitors to Mr Waters' exhibition, which is called 'Ashore', are asked to lay down a poppy on top in remembrance. The artist will then keep the donations and use them for another artwork next year.

He has been creating Remembrance Day installations for the past decade and in that time has accumulated an incredible 150,000 poppies Donation boxes surround the 'Ashore' artworks and all money raised goes to charity.

The exhibition is on display at Beverley Minster until November 13 and Hull Minster until November 25.

Remembrance Sunday is this year on November 10, and millions of Britons will honour war veterans with services around the country.

Mr Waters said the public reaction to his installations so far has been "overwhelmingly positive".

"Everyone has been very complimentary and have seemed to enjoy the pieces," he added.