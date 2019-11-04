Police name 26-year-old woman who died after altercation in Halifax town centre

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the identity of a woman who died in Halifax town centre during the early hours of yesterday morning.

Levi Ogden, 26, from Elland, was pronounced dead in hospital after being found seriously injured on Silver Street around 2am on Sunday morning.

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Ms Ogden had been left unconscious following what police have described as an 'altercation'.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Patondeat.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.