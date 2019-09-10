Sixteen new Yorkshire entries have been included in the Good Food Guide 2020

The Good Food Guide 2020 has been published - and 16 new entries from Yorkshire have been included.

The Waitrose-owned gastronomic bible's writers have also selected two of the Yorkshire newcomers to appear in the overall top 50 - Tommy Banks's The Black Swan at Oldstead and Michael O'Hare's The Man Behind the Curtain in Leeds. Both have Michelin stars.

The Man Behind the Curtain

Square Meal has revealed its guide to the best Yorkshire restaurants - with six Yorkshire entries

The 16 new entries include another Tommy Banks venture, Roots in York, and Italian restaurant Stuzzi, which opened in Leeds this year. Cave du Cochon, a York wine bar and bistro by Le Cochon Aveugle chef Josh Overington, is featured, as is Masterchef contestant Matt Healy's popular Leeds restaurant The Foundry.

The new entries in the Good Food Guide 2020

The Black Swan at Oldstead - this gastropub is run by the Banks family, with chef Tommy at the helm. It has a Michelin star, uses produce grown in the village and has become one of the hottest dining destinations in Yorkshire.

The Black Swan at Oldstead

The Man Behind the Curtain, Leeds - Michael O'Hare's tasting menu-only restaurant was praised for its innovations, which include cheaper pricing during off-peak times.

Roots, York - this small plates restaurant owned by The Black Swan at Oldstead chef Tommy Banks has a focus on seasonal produce and ethical farming.

Restaurant Number 20, Port Mulgrave - chef Jason Davies runs this relaxed fine dining restaurant in a former village pub between Whitby and Staithes, close to the Cleveland Way footpath. It's known for its seafood dishes.

This is what it's like to run a B&B in the Yorkshire Dales

Stuzzi, Leeds - this innovative restaurant began life in Harrogate before bringing Italian-style tapas dishes to Leeds earlier this year, when they took over the former Ham & Friends unit in the Grand Arcade. They also have a coffee bar and deli counter.

Cave du Cochon, York - chef Josh Overington already runs French restaurant Le Cochon Aveugle, and wine bar and bistro Cave du Cochon is his second venture in the city.

Host, Ilkley - chef Joel Monkman's modern British restaurant occupies a former Carluccio's unit on The Grove. London-based food critics have praised the generous portions of its small plates menu.

The Alice Hawthorn, Nun Monkton - a traditional country pub between York and Harrogate which hires chefs who have cooked all over the world. Known for its Sunday roasts.

Matt Healy x, The Foundry - Masterchef contestant Matt Healy is one of Leeds' most prominent chefs, and The Foundry, in the up-and-coming South Bank area of the city is an old warehouse unit transformed into a British fine dining restaurant. Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford recently celebrated his birthday there. Healy also owns Oakwood cafe Gron and Thorner gastropub The Beehive x.

Devour at The Dyehouse, Holmfirth - a hidden gem in the Holme Valley, Devour focuses on seasonal Italian dishes. They run supper clubs and pasta-making classes.

Clam & Cork, Doncaster - Doncaster is not usually known for its gastronomic reputation, but Clam & Cork has been an unexpected hit with food critics. It's a fresh seafood stall and prosecco bar in Doncaster Market that opened when local chef Michael Price bought an old wet fish stand. Guardian writer Jay Rayner was impressed when he visited to review it.

See inside the restored secret ballroom at one of Whitby's most famous cafes

Elder, Halifax - The Piece Hall has proved a huge draw after re-opening following a major restoration in 2017. One of its new tenants is Elder, a quirky British restaurant run by chef Justin Craig, who previously worked at Friends of Ham. It's an informal dining experience with a wine and craft beer list.

Mademoiselles, Whitby - as its name suggests, Mademoiselles is a French bistro which also has a gin room and secret courtyard. There's even a holiday apartment above the Georgian building decorated in French style.

Punch Bar & Tapas, Honley - another Holme Valley destination, the owners of the nearby Mustard and Punch restaurant have opened a traditional Spanish tapas bar.

Los Moros, York - a modern North African restaurant with courtyard. The owners also run a street food stall.

The Plough Inn, Scalby - a pub near Scarborough that prides itself on eclectic, varied menus and local produce.

