Square Meal has released its guide to the best restaurants in the UK - with six Yorkshire entries

These Yorkshire restaurants have appeared in food guide Square Meal's list of the UK's top 100.

Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks's gastropub, The Black Swan at Oldstead, is at number 19 in the list, while his small plates restaurant in York, Roots, is 25th.

Tommy Banks inside Roots in York

Other Yorkshire entries are Michael O'Hare's Leeds restaurant The Man Behind The Curtain (29th), The Angel at Hetton, near Skipton (66th), The Burlington at The Devonshire Arms on the Bolton Abbey estate (69th) and Andrew Pern's The Star Inn at Harome (76th).

The Black Swan, The Star Inn and The Man Behind The Curtain all have Michelin stars, but Yorkshire's other Michelin-starred eateries - The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, near Beverley, and The Yorke Arms near Pateley Bridge - do not appear in Square Meal's guide.

Tables at The Man Behind The Curtain have been known to book out five months in advance, while The Angel is widely credited as being the country's first gastropub, and since 2018 has had Michelin-starred chef Michael Wignall at the helm.

Square Meal's pick as the best restaurant in Britain is the restaurant at 16th-century manor Moor Hall in Aughton, Lancashire.

The Man Behind The Curtain

It's been a good month for Yorkshire's restaurants and gastropubs - The Pipe and Glass, owned by top chef James Mackenzie, was named in a list of Britain's 10 poshest pubs compiled by the Daily Mail, while Nigel Stevens, landlord and chef of The Wyvill Arms at Constable Burton, near Leyburn, won the coveted Licensee of the Year title at the Good Pub Guide's Pub of the Year Awards.

The Angel at Hetton

The Burlington restaurant at The Devonshire Arms