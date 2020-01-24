These are the 20 Yorkshire finalists in the Countryside Alliance's 'rural Oscars'

Pubs, butchers and farm shops are among 20 rural Yorkshire businesses nominated for the Countryside Alliance Awards 2020.
The regional finalists in the 'rural Oscars' have now been announced, ahead of judging in April and the unveiling of the national winners at a London ceremony in June.
The awards recognse countryside businesses that go the extra mile for their customers and are at the heart of their communities.
There are four nominations in each of the five categories; pubs, butchers, village shops/post offices, local food & drink and rural enterprise.
Yorkshire has a total of 20 finalists who will go into the next round of judging.
They include The Marton Arms in Thornton-in-Lonsdale, near Ingleton, which has been nominated in the pub category.
Co-owner Heather Dawson said:-
“This nomination is very welcome and we’re delighted that our pub has been championed in this way.
“We try to support our community as much as possible, and one way we’ve done that is by adopting a ‘field to fork’ ethos, with most of our meat reared locally in the foothills of Ingleborough.
“We hold regular events including live music, which is always popular. We welcome many diverse visitors including walkers, Three Peaks enthusiasts, campers, cyclists and fine diners; helping them discover the best spots in the Dales is always rewarding."
The 20 nominees are:-
Local food/drink
Courtyard Dairy, Settle
Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley
Ainsty Farm Shop, York
Harewood Food & Drink Project, Leeds
Rural enterprise
Drewton Estate & Farm Shop, South Cave
Amanda Beal Transport, Beverley
Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm, Hartwith
Little Wold Vineyard, Brough
Butcher
Bluebell Farm, Wetwang
Farmison & Co, Ripon
Glaves Family Butchers, Brompton-by-Sawdon
Johnson's, Thirsk
Village shop/post office
Barton Village Shop & Post Office
Dale Stores, Harrogate
Chandler Store, Pateley Bridge
Reeth Post Office, Richmond
Pub
Blue Bell Inn, Northallerton
Exelby Green Dragon Community Pub, Bedale
The Marton Arms, Ingleton
The Tennants Arms, Skipton