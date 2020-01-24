These are the 20 Yorkshire finalists in the Countryside Alliance's 'rural Oscars'

Pubs, butchers and farm shops are among 20 rural Yorkshire businesses nominated for the Countryside Alliance Awards 2020.

The regional finalists in the 'rural Oscars' have now been announced, ahead of judging in April and the unveiling of the national winners at a London ceremony in June.

The awards recognse countryside businesses that go the extra mile for their customers and are at the heart of their communities.

There are four nominations in each of the five categories; pubs, butchers, village shops/post offices, local food & drink and rural enterprise.

Yorkshire has a total of 20 finalists who will go into the next round of judging.

They include The Marton Arms in Thornton-in-Lonsdale, near Ingleton, which has been nominated in the pub category.

Co-owner Heather Dawson said:-

“This nomination is very welcome and we’re delighted that our pub has been championed in this way.

“We try to support our community as much as possible, and one way we’ve done that is by adopting a ‘field to fork’ ethos, with most of our meat reared locally in the foothills of Ingleborough.

“We hold regular events including live music, which is always popular. We welcome many diverse visitors including walkers, Three Peaks enthusiasts, campers, cyclists and fine diners; helping them discover the best spots in the Dales is always rewarding."

The 20 nominees are:-

Local food/drink

Courtyard Dairy, Settle

Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley

Ainsty Farm Shop, York

Harewood Food & Drink Project, Leeds

Rural enterprise

Drewton Estate & Farm Shop, South Cave

Amanda Beal Transport, Beverley

Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm, Hartwith

Little Wold Vineyard, Brough

Butcher

Bluebell Farm, Wetwang

Farmison & Co, Ripon

Glaves Family Butchers, Brompton-by-Sawdon

Johnson's, Thirsk

Village shop/post office

Barton Village Shop & Post Office

Dale Stores, Harrogate

Chandler Store, Pateley Bridge

Reeth Post Office, Richmond

Pub

Blue Bell Inn, Northallerton

Exelby Green Dragon Community Pub, Bedale

The Marton Arms, Ingleton

The Tennants Arms, Skipton