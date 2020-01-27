This 'hidden gem' is the only Yorkshire finalist in the BBC Countryfile Awards 2020

A Yorkshire visitor attraction has been shortlisted in the Garden of the Year category for the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2020.

The Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park, in Grewelthorpe near Ripon, is the only Yorkshire finalist in the category.

There are more than 80 sculptures within the gardens

The gardens were chosen after they were featured in the Countryfile autumn special last year.

The attraction is also a favourite of actress Joanna Lumley, who described the pleasure grounds as 'a slice of heaven'.

All you need to know about visiting the Himalayan Garden

The 45-acre site has stunning woodland, three lakes, an arboretum, the north's largest collections of rhododendrons, azaleas and magnolias, and 80 sculptures. There is also a pagoda, summerhouse, Norse hit and Himalayan shelter.

The Himalayan Garden has its own microclimate which makes it ideal for rare species such as the blue poppy.

Its popularity has grown to the extent that it has now increased its opening hours. In 2020 the gardens will open from April 10 until November 1. Previously it opened for the season on May Bank Holiday but was closed during August and September.

There is a tearoom, plant shop, woodland playground and dogs are allowed.

The gardens are owned by the Roberts family but run by a charitable trust that supports horticultural education.

Operations manager Naomi Hutchinson said:-

“The Countryfile TV producers and film crew spent an afternoon at the gardens, so they have experienced our unique and beautiful attraction first-hand. Our team, including our talented gardeners, have worked hard to make it a go-to destination. In recent years, we’ve installed a popular tearoom, children’s playground, and an events programme such as artist workshops, and each year we add new sculptures to our internationally recognised art collection.”

The winners of the BBC Countryfile Awards are decided by public vote. To vote, go to www.countryfile.com/awards.