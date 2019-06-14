This historic North Yorkshire pub is for sale and needs a new landlord

Fancy running your own pub in one of the most picturesque parts of Yorkshire?

The Maypole Inn near Skipton is for sale with a guide price of £725,000.

The pub's got a great location in the village of Long Preston - it's on the A65 between Skipton and Settle, close to the Forest of Bowland and the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The business has a public bar, a separate restaurant with seating for 46 diners, five en-suite guest bedrooms and a large barn which is suitable for conversion into residential accommodation.

The 16th-century coaching inn's last owners were John and Angela Davis, who also ran the Craven Heifer at Skipton for 15 years.

The pub is for sale with agents Savills from their Manchester office.

Director Tom Cunningham said:-

“The Maypole Inn offers a rare opportunity to acquire the freehold interest in a recently refurbished, well-renowned pub and restaurant. Given the excellent location, and the scope for an additional barn conversion, we are expecting strong interest in this property.”