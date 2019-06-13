These 31 Yorkshire pubs appear in the Great British Pub Guide 2019

A Dales pub that has been named the most family-friendly in Britain is among 31 local entries in the Great British Pub Guide.

The Lister Arms at Malham took the Best Pub for Families title at the annual Sawday's Pub Awards.

The inn has now been included in Sawday's Great British Pub Guide, which features 500 entries from around the country.

To be shortlisted in the category, a pub had to prove it offers a friendly and welcoming environment for both young children and adults.

Lister Arms manager Darren Dunn said:-

“We’re thrilled to be recognised by Sawday’s for the way we look after families who choose us as their base to explore the amazing Yorkshire Dales. It’s just great to see children enjoying being out and about exploring nature, be it watching the peregrine falcons, or marvelling at Malham Cove.”

The Lister Arms at Malham’s entry in the guide reads:-

"When we choose pubs to join Sawday’s, we look for those special details that will make it memorable. You have that in spades with this family-friendly pub in a gorgeous Dales village. Kids can charge around the village green outside the 17th-century coaching inn, once home to the first Lord of Ribblesdale. Enjoy the walks, play pooh sticks in the gentle stream and relax with well-kept ales. The kids' menu is brilliant and there are activities too."

The other Yorkshire pubs in the Great British Pub Guide 2019

- The Old Bridge Inn, Ripponden

- The Shibden Mill Inn, near Halifax

- Beverley Arms, Beverley

- The Star at Sancton

- Judge's Lodgings, York

- The Crown and Cushion, York

- The Durham Ox, Crayke

- The Oak Tree Inn, Helperby

- The Punch Bowl Inn, Marton-cum-Grafton

- The Angel Inn, Hetton

- The Golden Lion, Settle

- The Traddock, Austwick

- The White Bear Hotel, Masham

- Sandpiper Inn, Leyburn

- The Black Bull, Malton

- The Carpenters Arms, Felixkirk

- The Horseshoe Inn, Levisham

- The White Swan Inn, Pickering

- The Star Inn, Harome

- The Royal Oak, Nunnington

- The Wheatsheaf Inn, Egton

- Shoulder of Mutton, Middleton Tyas

- The King's Head, Kettlewell

- Fountaine Inn, Linton

- Ilkley Moor Vaults

- The Shoulder of Mutton, Kirkby Overblow

- The Malt Shovel, Brearton

- The General Tarleton, Ferrensby

- Dawnay Arms, Newton on Ouse

- The Alice Hawthorn, Nun Monkton

- The Goodmanham Arms, York

- Broadfield Ale House, Sheffield