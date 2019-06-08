Welcome to Yorkshire reveal their Pub of the Year finalists

Ten popular pubs have made the shortlist for this year's Yorkshire's Favourite Pub competition.

Over 800 inns were nominated by the public to follow in the footsteps of 2018 winner Shibden Mill Inn, in Halifax.

Some of the pubs are traditional country watering holes, others are city centre bars while gastropubs and CAMRA-approved real ale dens also make the shortlist.

The shortlist

- Black Bull Inn, Moulton

- Black Lion, Bramley

- Devonshire Arms, Cracoe

- Huntsman Inn, Thurlstone

- Listers Arms, Malham

- Miller's Bar, Brighouse

- Royal Oak, Ripon

- The George Inn, Upper Denby

- The Mended Drum, Huby

- The Three Tuns, Hull

The contest has been running since 2011 and all of the 10 pubs are first-time entrants.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s commercial director Peter Dodd said:

“This year’s competition is really exciting as none of the pubs shortlisted have ever won before, so we’ll have a brand-new winner for 2019 and it’s great to see so many new pubs thriving and being recognised for being the heart of their communities.

"We’ve had a fantastic number of nominations, with thousands of people showing their support and putting forward their favourite pubs across the county.

“It’s now the public’s turn to choose who should take the coveted title as they have a chance to vote for Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub. It’s a huge achievement for the 10 pubs that have been shortlisted and I wish them all the very best of luck!”

Voting is now open again for the public to select their winner. The pub with the most votes will be revealed at a special presentation on Welcome to Yorkshire’s stand at the Great Yorkshire Show on Tuesday July 9.