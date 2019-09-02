This Yorkshire pub has been named one of the poshest in Britain

An East Yorkshire gastropub has been named as one of the country's poshest pubs.

The Pipe and Glass in South Dalton, near Beverley, made it into the list of 10 luxury hostelries compiled by the Daily Mail.

The former coaching inn was awarded East Yorkshire's first Michelin star in 2010, four years after it was taken over by chef James Mackenzie and his wife Kate, and has retained it ever since. James was one of the big-name chefs who gave cookery demonstrations at this summer's Pub in the Park Festival at Roundhay Park in Leeds.

These are Yorkshire's Michelin-starred restaurants and pubs

Mail writers described it as a 'warm, comfortable country pub' and praised its 17th-century features, Two Chefs ale and 'exceptionally high standards of modern cuisine'.

It's also won the Michelin Pub of the Year accolade and been named Yorkshire Dining Pub of the Year. It's the only East Yorkshire entry in the AA Pub Guide 2020.

The Pipe and Glass has five luxury guest bedrooms that start from £200 a night.

Yorkshire's other Michelin-starred pubs include Tommy Banks's The Black Swan at Oldstead, Andrew Pern's The Star Inn at Harome and The Yorke Arms near Pateley Bridge, where the former head chef was Frances Atkins.