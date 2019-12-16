Webcam pictures show deep snowfall on the Settle and Carlisle Railway in the Yorkshire Dales

Upland areas of Yorkshire awoke this morning to heavy snowfall.

Images from the Settle and Carlisle Railway's webcam show snowy scenes at Ribblehead and Horton-in-Ribblesdale stations, two of the most remote stations along the route through the Dales.

Ribblehead Station in snow

Parties of walkers can be seen in the photos despite the difficult conditions.

The Settle to Carlisle line crosses some of the highest and most isolated terrain in the UK, and trains are often disrupted by extreme weather.

Dent Station, the highest mainline station in the country, even has snow huts, where workers would camp while they were clearing the tracks of snow, and snow fences to prevent drifts blowing onto the line.

Snow ploughs are regularly deployed to clear heavy snowfall by Network Rail, although trains can still run through lighter snow.

A snowy sunrise at Horton-in-Ribblesdale

In the famously harsh winter of 1947, the army was sent to help keep the route open to rail traffic. They had to use flame-throwers to blast through the drifts and clear the water troughs near Garsdale that were essential to run the steam engines that then operated the line.

A thaw caused a clay landslip in 1918 which killed seven passengers on a London to Glasgow express when the train collided with the obstruction in the Long Meg cutting.

Five people were killed in a crash at Langcliffe, near Settle, during snowy weather in 1960. The snow and gale-force winds prevented a driver realising that vital parts had come off his engine.

In the 1995 Ais Gill accident, a member of railway staff died when two trains collided after one was derailed by a landslip.

Ribblehead Viaduct in white-out conditions - and two brave souls