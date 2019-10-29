York pub's CCTV captures spooky footage of ghostly child

Security cameras at a pub in York have filmed the hair-raising moment an apparition follows a waitress clearing tables.

The CCTV footage appears to show the ghost of a small girl wearing a dress inside the Lamb and Lion on High Petergate.

A waitress called Molly was clearing tables when the 'ghost' appeared

The waitress, called Molly, is clearing tables on the morning of Wednesday October 23 and appears unaware of the presence behind her, which was spotted by assistant manager Lee Smith, 32.

He says that customers at the pub, which adjoins the ancient city gateway of Bootham Bar, have reported previous paranormal activity, including a child crying in the room above.

He insists that the footage has not been edited.

"The camera is close to the bar area and I was round there setting up after breakfast. I was checking the CCTV to see where my colleague, Molly was as we were cleaning and preparing for the day ahead.

"I saw the outline of what appeared to be a ghost which caused me to jump back shocked, thinking 'what on earth is that?' Molly walked past none the wiser, so I called her and she came and looked at the footage. She was as startled as I was.

"She did say she thought I was in the room with her and felt someone behind her. I don't believe in ghosts but that footage is pretty convincing.

"A lot of people are saying it's the light glaring through the window and someone said it could be cobwebs but there aren't any.

"It looks like a small girl in a dress. It was very strange, especially with Halloween this weekend. A few other colleagues have reported ghost sightings in the past so maybe it's the building."

A woman who once worked as a night porter at the inn, which also offers guest accommodation, contacted them on Facebook to claim that all the doors would shut 'one by one' in the early hours of the morning.

While a more sceptical viewer wrote on Facebook:-

"It always intrigues me how entities can walk through solid objects, and yet don't fall through the floorboards and are able to stand on solid ground."

Two Grade-II listed buildings were knocked together to form the pub. One dates back to 1840 and used to be a house and shop while the other, constructed in 1782, was the Bootham Bar Hotel.