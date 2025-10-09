A site where many people have scattered loved one’s ashes is at risk of being ‘destroyed’ if a battery energy storage system (BESS) is built there, claim campaigners.

Heath Common, often described as the jewel in Wakefield’s crown, is a rural village on the edge of Wakefield.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee had unanimously voted against a recommendation to approve the scheme at Heath Common.

The scheme could still go ahead however, after applicant Harmony Energy lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate due to a three-year delay with the council determining the application.

A public inquiry is expected to be held over the matter later this year.

Now villagers and historians say this area of significant historic interest could be destroyed if Harmony Energy, the company behind the BESS, is successful in their appeal.

Heath Common

The grassy common provides a stark change in the landscape compared to the surrounding road network.

Horses can be seen grazing in the fields, a village green stands in the centre with a popular public house at the top.

The area was once home to Heath Old Hall, and is still the location of the Grade II-listed Mary Bolles Water Tower containing the original water wheel inside.

Campaigner Sarah Cobham said: “Two families have told me over the last few days how their relatives have met, courted, loved, laughed and when they passed, have asked for their ashes to be scattered on the Heath, on the very land that might go under this awful BESS.

“Can you imagine how you will feel knowing that the place you scattered your grandparents ashes so you, and they could be at peace, has been utterly utterly disrespected and destroyed?

“People have told me that they scattered their relatives' ashes here because it turns into soil.

“The ashes of loved ones go into the soil with the crops and back into the ground.”

Sarah said Wakefield’s famous chestnut man Allan Jones, who died in May 2025, had “stipulated” in his will that he would like to have his ashes scattered on Heath Common.

She added: “Next year this area could be a building site. Not to mention digging up all of the ashes people have scattered.”

Sarah accused Harmony Energy of taking away ancient land rights.

She said: “The field (proposed for the battery farm) is an integral part of this village’s identity,

“People have scattered ashes there. It's been agricultural land for decades. It was always the parkland.

“Friends told me that when their grandma died, as part of her wishes, she wanted them to keep her ashes until their grandad died and scatter them both on Heath.”

Like many people, you've probably driven through Heath Common countless times. But when was the last time you took the time to explore the area? The grassland has been open land for hundreds of years, and has ties to famous naturalist Charles Waterton.

I Love Heath Common was set up three years ago to campaign against plans for the BESS being built in the area.

A spokesperson for the I Love Heath Common Campaign said: “The scattering of ashes on [t on the (proposed) BESS site is yet another example of just how important this historic landscape is held in the hearts and minds of those across the Wakefield District and beyond. “We won't allow these happy memories to be drowned out by tonnes of concrete and lithium. “We will fight to preserve this open and green space, a quiet place of reflection, for future generations - defending the legacies of every family who remembers their loved ones at this very special place.”

Harmony Energy however has said that the site under question is private land. A spokesperson for the company said: “Our proposed development site is on private land, which is next to public land where ashes can be spread throughout Heath Common.”

The scheme, proposed by Harmony Energy, would store and deliver enough energy to power around 130,000 homes for two hours, potentially saving more than 5,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Sarah added that this is the last bit of open countryside on the edge of Wakefield and it is an area of historic importance.

She said: “People are really, really protective over it. And it's got ancient grazing rites.”

Sarah said that Lady Mary Green, who used to live in Heath Old Hall, has written extensively about the area’s history.

In 1889, Lady Green wrote the book entitled The Old Hall at Heath 1568-1888, in which she describes an old coach road.

Sarah said: “It (the coach road) became a public footpath so they're proposing to move that.

“There’s clear recollections by Lady Green in her writing that are not even being acknowledged by Harmony Energy.”

Heath Common is said to have also inspired artist JMW Turner, as well as being the site of where Dame Mary Bolles built the water tower which is one of only five remaining viewing towers in the UK.

Sarah added: “This village has lived as one with the green area being people’s focal point, now if this is built it will separate two sides of the community and create division.

“Not to mention the noise pollution and risk of fire such a site poses.”

It is one of the most objected proposals ever in the council’s history and we find it incredible that Harmony continues ignoring that.

“How are they going to have any kind of relationship with an entire community afterwards if this goes ahead?”

In response to the claims, Harmony Energy said the proposed site is not taking up any of the public land mentioned.

A spokesperson said: “The site sits between the traveller site and the substation (the latter being 3 x the size of our site). There is no direct access from the traveller site to ours; access to Heath is via a public footpath.

“Our proposals do not affect community access. Conversely, the proposals aim to increase community accessibility to the site by creating a permissive footpath to the Dame Mary Bowles Water Tower, which will also be enhanced as part of the proposals - all publicly available.

“The proposal is on private land adjacent to the substation. It is not Heath Common where the village fairs and events are held.”