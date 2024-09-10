Harry Kane's hunger for England caps shows no sign of fading, but he might have to adapt in new era

Peter Shilton, Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Bobby Moore, Ashley Cole, Bobby Charlton, Frank Lampard, Billy Wright – only nine men have played 100 times for the England football team – at least if you are reading this before 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By then, Harry Kane will almost certainly have joined the list, an immovable object in the country's most successful team since the two Bobbies combined to win the 1966 World Cup.

Caps are easier to come by these days, with tournaments stretched to breaking points and new ones seemingly added all the time, like the Nations League competition England will host Finland in at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the fact so few others have made it to three figures, and to think of the countless outstanding players who have not, is testament not only to Kane's longevity but also his hunger to wear the Three Lions.

Even so, this season will be important for his hopes of challenging 125-cap Peter Shilton.

It sounds ridiculous to say about the man who picked up the golden boot at the last international tournament – albeit it he had to share it with five others – on the back of a 36-goal debut Bundesliga season with Bayern Munich and an eight-goal campaign in the Champions League but Kane is under a bit of scrutiny.

Three goals in Germany could not hide the fact he was far from his best. Ollie Watkins' winning goal in the semi-final against the Netherlands only highlighted it.

Kane looked lethargic, rusty, old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GODEN BOY: Harry Kane with his trophy after becoming England's all-time top goalscorer in 2023

Thirty-one is no age to be past it and Kane has plenty of role models when it comes to squeezing every last month out of a career. But the fact he was talking that way in the build up to his big day was telling.

Kane won 81 caps under Gareth Southgate but there is a new broom now. Every new manager looks to move on in the personnel stakes – Beckham was dropped by Steve McClaren in 2006 only to realise his mistake a year later, Rooney's career was ended by Southgate.

Kane will not give up his spot lightly.

If Southgate's was the era where playing for England was seen as a privilege again, the on-field leader epitomised it, his desperation to be on the field for even the most meaningless game almost comical.

PACE-SETTER: No one has played more for England than goalkeeper Peter Shilton

“I love playing for England, when I was younger I loved watching England, I was a big England fan,” he said. “I never want to miss a camp, I don’t want to miss a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst I’m still at the level I’m at, I know I can help this country to be successful.”

It may be Kane has to adapt his game to get his wish.

His fondness for dropping into midfield has grown over his international career. At Tottenham Hotspur, it helped, with Son Heung-min brilliant at coming in off the line into the holes he left.

CENTURIONS: World Cup winners Bobby Moore and Bobby Charlton both reached 100 England caps

Anthony Gordon showed against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday he can do that too, but England are overloaded with players who can drop into the holes between the forward line and midfield. With Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and occasionally Cole Palmer doing likewise, it got pretty congested in the summer, and that was with Jack Grealish and James Maddison at home.

This is the era of the England "No 10" – they need a proper "No 9".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The good news for Kane is he is so far ahead of his challengers both in the record books and in the present.

Well though Watkins did at the Euros, no one could pretend he is better than a fit Kane. The same goes for Ivan Toney, risking his chance of getting the job by taking Saudi Arabian petro-dollars. There is no "new Harry Kane" lurking yet.

Kane might not be as mobile as he was – although as a player who has always needed cranking up we might one day reflect his pre-tournament injury was a bigger factor at the Euros – but nor is the world record-holder for international goals.

Whether Cristiano Ronaldo has become more of a hindrance than a help to an otherwise effervescent generation of Portuguese players is open to debate but 132 goals – twice Kane's international tally – is not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst he keeps scoring and Lionel Messi can still win World Cups and Copa Americas playing walking football for Argentina at 37, there is plenty of hope for young Kane.

If some of the names in the 100 club eked out extra caps because the game was played at a less frenetic pace back then, Kane has sports science on his side.

He has mentioned Ronaldo and Messi this week, but American football provides inspiration too.

“Tom Brady was a big inspiration of mine, I’ve spoken about him previously, about his mentality and mindset,” says Kane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He went on to become the greatest in his sport, but even when he was 42, 43 he was still having to prove people wrong, and to prove to himself that he was good enough. Deep down, that motivates me to be better. I want to prove that there’s room for improvement.”