'There is still fight in me': Barnsley FC product reveals how close he came to quitting Man City and England
The 31-year-old’s 2024/25 campaign was decimated by foot and hamstring injuries, which saw him make just 24 appearances for club and country and none after February.
The Yorkshireman who began his career at hometown club Barnsley, is back fit again this season and looks set to make his first appearance under England boss Thomas Tuchel in the upcoming games against Wales and Latvia.
“Last season was tough for me, to the point where I thought about stopping,” admitted Stones.
“I didn’t want to do it. I had had enough of being so professional and trying to do everything right in my power, to then keep breaking down and not having the answers. It was a very difficult place to be in.
“There comes a point where you don’t know why it happens and it’s even harder when you put in so much effort, or you are ultra professional, to be able to play and be available.
“When that time comes and something happens, it would be easier to say, ‘Well I didn’t do X, Y and Z, that’s why’, but when you do it, it’s then mentally challenging. Hopefully I don’t go back to that place.
“My emotions were high. I wasn’t thinking straight. I don’t think deep down I would have ever done it.
“I said years ago when City wanted me to have a new challenge, I said, ‘I am going to fight’. That’s all I have known since I was a kid – why should I stop that now?
“So yes, there is that fight in me and that winning mentality that doesn’t want to stop.”