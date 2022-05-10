Roy Hatfield says he feels the plight of Ukrainian children after living through the Blitz in Sheffield during the Second World War.

The 85-year-old former business owner has decided to auction his 1976 Jaguar XJ-C 4.2 to raise funds for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

He created a successful energy and recycling company and has owned a number of classic cars including Bentleys, Lagondas and other Jaguars, including E-types.

Roy Hatfield, 85, from Sheffield, with his 1976 Jaguar XJ-C

Mr Hatfield was a keen rally and race driver over the years and has taken part in a number of events across the world driving classic cars.

But he is now parting with one of his favourite vehicles in the name of charity.

He said his memories of going to school with gas masks, and finding safety in air raid shelters in Sheffield are what made him want to help raise funds.

He added: "I am very depressed by what I am seeing on TV. We seem to have learned nothing about the horrors of war. So I hope that in some small way the sale of this car will do some good in the Ukraine, and the person who buys the car gets as much pleasure out of it as I have these past four years.”

The car he is selling to benefit the Ukraine is one of only 2,606 Jaguar XJ-C 4.2s made to right-hand drive specification. It has been extensively and beautifully restored. As a pillarless coupe design it does not want for style and this example cuts a real dash with its Gloss Black paintwork offset by Rich Red leather upholstery.

The Jaguar will be sold at the next H&H Classics sale at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire on June 22nd. To donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, click here.

All the money raised will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.