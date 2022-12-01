Coca Cola has announced the return of its famous Christmas Truck Tour - and it is arriving in Yorkshire this weekend.

As part of ‘The Magic of Giving’ Christmas campaign, Coca Cola’s Truck Tour will visit Morrisons, Bradford Enterprise on December 3, 2022 from 11.30am. This year’s ‘winter market’ setting will include festive food huts which will be serving seasonal treats and an ‘elfie selfie’ picture opportunity.

Coca Cola is supporting FareShare as it donates the equivalent of 100,000 meals to those in need, with the equivalent of a meal donated on behalf of every person that attends the Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour this year. This year’s tour is expected to be bigger than before, with a winter wonderland atmosphere as well as lots of fun activities for all ages to participate in.

The theme for the event is ‘Your Presence Is Your Present’; for every person that attends the tour, Coca Cola Great Britain will fund the equivalent of one meal for a person in need.

Coca Cola Christmas Truck. (Pic credit: Coca Cola)

CEO of FareShare, Lindsay Boswell, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from Coca Cola. Their donation will help us get more good-to-eat surplus food to people across the UK most impacted by the cost of living crisis. We hope as many people visit the Coca Cola Truck Tour this Christmas so that we can get more food to people who need it during what are challenging times for many.”

Senior brand manager at The Coca Cola Company Great Britain, Laura Moon, said: “Coca Cola has always been synonymous with Christmas, particularly the iconic Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert. This year, the magic of Christmas is needed more than ever, and we are excited to bring back our famous truck tour to fans nationwide.

“We’re also extremely pleased to continue our relationship with FareShare and for every person that visits the Truck Tour, we’ll donate the equivalent of a meal on their behalf, supporting those most in need this festive season.”