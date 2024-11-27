Dame Judi Dench is stunned to be given a red thong for Christmas - in a fun charity video.

Actor Judi, 89, sneaks down early on December 25 to open her presents - only to be left baffled by the gifts she unwraps.

She then reveals what she does not want to find under the tree this year - 'skimpy red underwear, roller blades and a dustpan and brush'.

The video is for ShelterBox that specialises in emergency shelter and other essential household items for families hit by disaster, conflict, or the climate crisis.

Judi dismisses the underwear as 'not [her] colour’ - and instead promotes ShelterBox's virtual gifts.

The charity state: "instead of spending money on presents that may not hit the mark, why not give to charity and buy a gift that makes a difference."

Dame Judi says: “That’s what I love about ShelterBox. Aid items like tents, thermal blankets, and water filters are tangible. They make a difference.”

Its virtual gifts include life-changing items like shelters, thermal blankets, and cooking sets to help families stay warm. 120 million people worldwide have been uprooted from their homes.

ShelterBox is currently responding with emergency shelter in Gaza and supporting displaced people across the world in places like the Philippines, Lebanon, Mozambique, Somalia, Chad, Cameroon, and Yemen.

Kirsty Alexander, Head of Supporter Engagement, at ShelterBox says: “It’s a time of year when we come together at home with friends and family. A ShelterBox virtual gift can help give others around the world a sense of home too.

“We’re incredibly lucky that Dame Judi has supported ShelterBox for many years, and was such a good sport in helping us make this little film.

"It’s been a joy to work with her on a project that combines humour with a heartfelt message.”

Dame Judi adds: “The number of people uprooted from their homes worldwide has never been higher and the need for emergency shelter has never been more urgent.”

By joining Dame Judi and ShelterBox in spreading the spirit of thoughtful giving, shoppers can ensure their virtual gifts go towards causes that matter.