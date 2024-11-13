A joy filled Festive Festival completely dedicated to the celebration of a Sheffield Christmas is taking place on December 1.

It will be a cosy, twinkling candlelit hive of all things beautiful and delicious to ease you into the season most effortlessly with local food and craft markets, two festive bars and coffee hangouts, plenty of Christmas grub and a choir to open and close the day.

The Christmas Festival will be full to the brim from delicious deli goods by Chatsworth Farm Shop, Neal’s Yard Dairy, Bench La Cave to hand crafted home items by Pottery West, Luiza Holub and Nomad Maison - just to name a few!

An exciting new addition for this year, the event will be hosted over two venues, The Mowbray and a brand new venue for November 2024, Victoria, a 500 capacity indoor and outdoor events space to further enhance their award winning, vibrant events portfolio. The new venue, Victoria continues their love affair - a restored historic Sheffield building dating back to 1884 with beautifully considered and outstanding sustainable in-house design. Transformed into high quality event space and led by a female team, Victoria offers premium ‘Spectacular Eating dining events masterminded by in-house Female Head Chef, Emma Tophill-Reed, alongside lifestyle, wellness, music and design events presenting a dynamic calendar of seven days a week private hire events on top of their award winning weddings at the heart of it.

To celebrate Victoria’s opening, The Festive Festival will encompass the Victoria & Friends Christmas Market with the best independent local makers and creators and over the road you’ll find The Mowbray & Friends Christmas Food Hall, a hall full to the brim with delicious festive treats for Christmas gifting and tasting. Guests can float between the two throughout the day and enjoy the festivities. All tickets include entry across both venues and a Festive Tipple on arrival, with the option to add to your ticket with Christmas grub to enjoy on the day (turkey butties, veggie pasties and cheese plates) - make sure to pre-order your food with your ticket purchase!

Get your hands on the best of British artisan cheese by Neal’s Yard Dairy, delicious deli bits from Chatsworth Farm Shop, mouth watering bakes by Crumb Sheffield or even secure the centrepiece for your Christmas table with Whirlow Farm Shop & Butchery - all available at The Mowbray & Friends Christmas Food Hall. Over the road at Victoria & Friends Christmas Market will see a hive of handmade goods from lino prints by Luiza Holub, totally unique handmade jewellery from Beth Pegler and a collection of stunning, hand crafted ceramics by Pottery West and Sophie Farrar to add to your Christmas Shopping List.