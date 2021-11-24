Santa's Magical Mystery Guest will be showing at the Victoria Theatre. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Whether the show is inspired by your favourite Disney fairy-tale like Cinderella or a Charles Dickens novel such as A Christmas Carol - there are plenty of pantos to see in Yorkshire.

So, we have put together a list of some exciting pantos for you and your family to enjoy in Yorkshire.

Santa's Panto Breakfast at Stockeld Park

The tickets to this panto will include a special Christmas breakfast and a visit to see Santa.

The pantomime is inspired by Hans Christian Anderson’s fairy-tale, The Snow Queen.

It will take place on various dates. Doors will open at 8am and breakfast will be served, then at 9am the panto will start and the meet and greet with Santa will start at 9.45am.

You can book tickets by visiting the Stockeld Park website.

Mother Goose at Garforth Miners Welfare Hall Theatre

Mother Goose is one of the most traditional Christmas pantos and this time, the show will be coming to Garforth Miners Welfare Hall Theatre.

This festive show by Lemon Jelly Pantos tells the story of golden eggs, quests for beauty, fairy magic and much more.

It takes place on December 4 at 2pm and 4pm. An adult ticket costs £10 (plus a booking fee of 84p) and a child’s ticket costs £8 (plus a booking fee of 67p).

You can book tickets by visiting the Ticket Source website.

Santa's Magical Mystery Guest at Victoria Theatre Halifax

A fun panto for all children up to the age of six, Santa’s Magical Mystery Guest follows the adventures of Santa, Ellie and Rudolph.

One of their presents is a magic cabinet where a pirate mysteriously comes out of and looks rather lost. With the help of lots of Christmas songs, plenty of magic and festive cheer, Santa helps the pirate find his way home in time for Christmas Day.

The panto will take place on two dates (the rest are sold out): December 2 at 3.30pm and December 3 at 10.30am and 1.15pm.

The ticket prices are from £9.95 to £12.95 (the prices include a Theatre Support Fee when booking through Victoria Box Theatre.

You can book tickets by visiting the theatre website.

The Railway Children at Hull Truck Theatre

This railway panto inspired by E Nesbit’s classic story will be travelling to Hull this Christmas.

Bobby, Peter and Phyllis take you on a journey of hope, friendship and family.

The panto was directed by Mark Babych and the team who brought you Oliver Twist and Peter Pan.

The show will run from November 26, 2021 to January 2, 2022. Ticket prices vary from £10 to £29.50.

You can buy tickets by visiting the Hull Truck Theatre website.

Cinderella at Darlington Hippodrome

The classic tale of Cinderella will be showing at Darlington Hippodrome this Christmas, packed full of energy, laughter and intricate costumes.

The show will star popular Steps singer and West End actor Faye Tozer, stand up comedian Patrick Monahan, from Middlesbrough, who will star as Buttons, actor and musician Pete Peverley and TV actor Phil Corbitt will star as The Ugly Sisters.

It will run from December 10 to December 31 and ticket prices vary between £17.50 and £35.50.

For more information on tickets and how to book, visit the Darlington Hippodrome website.

A Christmas Carol at The Civic

The panto will be narrated by the deceased character of Jacob Marley at The Civic theatre in Barnsley on December 11 at 7.30pm.

You can book tickets by visiting The Civic Barnsley website.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Scarborough Spa Theatre

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are visiting Scarborough Spa this Christmas.

The panto will run from December 4, 2021 to January 1, 2022.

Ticket prices cost £15.50 for adults, £14.50 for concession (over 60s, students, armed forces and NHS staff), £42 for a family of four and £48 for a family of five.