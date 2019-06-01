The Grade II listed Dent Station building is close to the village of Cowgill and has glorious views.

Dent Station is for sale and it's a dream home for rail enthusiasts

This first class property in the Yorkshire Dales is on the market for £395,000

Dent Station once housed the booking hall, waiting rooms and lavatories, and was opened in 1877 to serve England’s highest mainline station. It's now a holiday let /home on the market with www.davis-bowring.co.uk

The property is trackside on the Settle to Carlisle line with trains to Leeds

1. Trackside home

The sitting room with period features and views over the Dales landscape

2. Inside story

The property has a spacious, light-filled dining kitchen

3. In the kitchen

The property is full of character thanks to a sensitive restoration by its owner, rail enthusiast Robin Hughes.

4. Ladies and gents

