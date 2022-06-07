Alton Towers announces discounted tickets for students, parents and toddlers

The offer means students will be able to take on Nemesis, the world’s first 14-loop rollercoaster, The Smiler, and the UK’s first wooden rollercoaster in over 20 years, Wicker Man from £20.

The student ticket also gives access to special events including Mardi Gras, which is currently running at the theme park until June 19.

All students have to do to take part is be registered with Student Beans.

Alton Towers has announced discounted tickets for students, parents and toddlers

A statement from Alton Towers said: "The resort has become home to non-stop live music, hundreds of street performers, bright colours, and mouth-watering delicious food, creating a fantabulous feel-good atmosphere not to be missed.

"Mardi Gras is one of the world’s most popular celebrations famous for elaborate parades, decadent food and desserts, colourful ensembles and eye-catching decorations.

"Originating in New Orleans and synonymous with a “good time” the celebrations now span the globe. For the very first time in the Resort’s history, a wonderfully themed unique Lakeside bar experience with floating pontoon seating on the lake of the iconic Alton Towers offers guests stunning views across the Resort and the celebrations, an opportunity not to be missed.

Nemesis rollercoaster at Alton Towers

It comes after the resort announced the retun of its parent and toddler pass last month, which allows one adult and one child under five for £25. To add on another under five costs £5, while children under three get in for free all year round.