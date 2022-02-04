Big cats and everything you need to know before choosing which breed to buy - including the playful Savannah Cat

Cat people - a very different breed from their dog-loving counterparts, but just because you prefer a feline friend to canine companion does not mean you have to miss out. In big cats, there are some highly affectionate and loyal breeds to choose that display many of the playful temperament characteristics that dogs often show. Only, as cat people well know, cats are often lower maintenance and higher satisfaction. So here are some of the big cat breeds to look out for, and some info on what you can expect from them.
1. Ragdoll Cat
An intelligent fellow that can be trained to respond to a number of commands - will even do tricks for treats. A gentle sort that makes a great companion for someone livign alone and is amazing around children. With a soft fluffy coat - perfect for dark night cuddles.
2. Savannah Cat
One word. Chatterbox! The Siamese Cat is a vocal breed that like to make its voice heard. That instinct to socialise means this cat likes a friend so you may want to think about a pair. But be prepared - this one will get up to all sorts of mischief so you may want to get to the local pet shop for advice on toys, distractions and puzzles.
3. Siberian Cat
If you're looking for one of those cats that will weave in abd out of your legs whilst yuo're cooking dinner, this is the one. It will purr around the place, and seek out affection - from anyone who'll show them some. Relatively fearless but with an intelligence to keep them out of trouble.
4. British Shorthair Cat
As lazy as they come. Relaxed and chilled, but very independent. If you're looking for a needy breed - avoid this one. The British Shorthair does life on its terms so an innocent grab for a cuddle by a child could be met with short shrift.
