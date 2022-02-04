Can be a bit of a handful owing to its willingness to play and mess around. Will even have a go in water, unlike most cats. Will prowl around the garden on the hunt for prey so be careful what other pets are in the house - hamsters be warned. Can live up to 20 years!

Big cats and everything you need to know before choosing which breed to buy - including the playful Savannah Cat

Following a 'big cat' sighting in Doncaster - here are the breeds of big cat and their personality traits to help you decide which one to buy

By Grace Hammond
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:55 am
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:56 am

Cat people - a very different breed from their dog-loving counterparts, but just because you prefer a feline friend to canine companion does not mean you have to miss out. In big cats, there are some highly affectionate and loyal breeds to choose that display many of the playful temperament characteristics that dogs often show. Only, as cat people well know, cats are often lower maintenance and higher satisfaction. So here are some of the big cat breeds to look out for, and some info on what you can expect from them.

1. Ragdoll Cat

An intelligent fellow that can be trained to respond to a number of commands - will even do tricks for treats. A gentle sort that makes a great companion for someone livign alone and is amazing around children. With a soft fluffy coat - perfect for dark night cuddles.

Photo: Adobe Stock

Photo Sales

2. Savannah Cat

One word. Chatterbox! The Siamese Cat is a vocal breed that like to make its voice heard. That instinct to socialise means this cat likes a friend so you may want to think about a pair. But be prepared - this one will get up to all sorts of mischief so you may want to get to the local pet shop for advice on toys, distractions and puzzles.

Photo: Adobe Stock

Photo Sales

3. Siberian Cat

If you're looking for one of those cats that will weave in abd out of your legs whilst yuo're cooking dinner, this is the one. It will purr around the place, and seek out affection - from anyone who'll show them some. Relatively fearless but with an intelligence to keep them out of trouble.

Photo: Adobe Stock

Photo Sales

4. British Shorthair Cat

As lazy as they come. Relaxed and chilled, but very independent. If you're looking for a needy breed - avoid this one. The British Shorthair does life on its terms so an innocent grab for a cuddle by a child could be met with short shrift.

Photo: Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Doncaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 2