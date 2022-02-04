Big cats and everything you need to know before choosing which breed to buy - including the playful Savannah Cat

Cat people - a very different breed from their dog-loving counterparts, but just because you prefer a feline friend to canine companion does not mean you have to miss out. In big cats, there are some highly affectionate and loyal breeds to choose that display many of the playful temperament characteristics that dogs often show. Only, as cat people well know, cats are often lower maintenance and higher satisfaction. So here are some of the big cat breeds to look out for, and some info on what you can expect from them.