Flamingo Land. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Whether you love riding roller coasters in Lightwater Valley or observing wildlife in the theme park's new safari, there is something for every family.

Here is a list of family-friendly activities to do in Yorkshire.

Eureka! The National Children’s Museum

The aim of this interactive museum is to engage children in a range of play-based learning activities that will stimulate their emotional, intellectual, physical, social and creative minds.

With six individually themed zones to explore, filled with hundreds of exhibits designed to inspire and mould minds, there are events for every season.

Magna Science Adventure Centre

Magna is packed with interactive exhibits where you and your family can discover the fascinating world of science and technology in four sections - Air, Earth, Fire and Water.

You can splash in water, observe the fire tornado and even explode a rock face. The Big Melt Show tells the story of steelmaking and your children can enjoy the adventure playground and summertime splash park.

Lightwater Valley

This action packed theme park has all of the rides and attractions for all families who love an adventure.

Lightwater Valley now offers a family day out suitable for children under the age of 12 and has introduced new attractions including the new Go Safari area, the Savanna Express where you can observe the African wilderness and fly on a hot air balloon ride.

Cannon Hall Farm

Cannon Hall was named Best Large Visitor Attraction in the White Rose Awards.

You and your family can visit the farm located in the rolling pennine foothills, where you can enjoy the stunning scenery, the animals and let your children roam around in the play areas.

The Web Adventure Park

With a large indoor play area, a spacious outdoor adventure park, water play area and even an animal zone, the Web Adventure Park has something for everyone.

The park also has a huge high ropes course and fairground rides which are all included in the ticket.

It has a new Jurassic Mini Golf area and an indoor Ninja Course.

William’s Den

The Den is an eco-friendly barn with a beautiful view of the Yorkshire Wolds where children can splash around in the Stream or walk across stepping stones under the Rainmaker.

There is a Sandpit slide, swing, a Tree House, a Hollow Tree and an Eagle’s Nest where you can play hide and seek with your children.

Flamingo Land

Roller coaster rides aren’t the only attractions at this venue, you can also visit the zoo where you can see reptiles, birds, fish, lemurs, wildlife, giraffes, penguins and many more.