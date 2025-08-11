With a heatwave expected and a hosepipe ban in place, many families are searching for free places to splash, paddle and play in Yorkshire.

Here are some of the best free lidos and splash parks across the region:

While coastal resorts such as Whitby and Bridlington offer stunning beaches, many families with little ones will enjoy a paddle at a well-maintained public pool.

Located on Whitby’s West Cliff is a free paddling pool with toilets and a snack bar on site. It’s open until the first week back at school in September although during the summer the pool is emptied, cleaned, and refilled during the week, which can take up to six hours.

In the shadow of Bridlington Spa is another council run paddling pool which is open until the first weekend of September. The pool on Bridlington’s South beach overlooks the sea, and has a picnic area.

Another public pool on a beach promenade is Filey’s public paddling pool on the Royal Parade.

North Yorkshire is also home to two central free pools, one in Bebra Gardens, Knaresborough and the other is located in Valley Gardens, Harrogate.

Heading to East Yorkshire, you can find a fun and free splash park in East Park.

West Yorkshire is home to Bradford’s mirror pool and fountains in City Park nestled in the heart of the city centre. It’s the largest urban water feature in the UK.

Prior to Bradford’s Mirror Pool being developed, Sheffield’s Peace Gardens had already launched their central fountains and water features.

Wakefield used to have some popular fountains in the Bull Ring but these have remained switched off since the pandemic.

South Yorkshire is also home to free places to splash such as Millhouses Park and Rivelin Valley Water Play, both in Sheffield.