There are plenty of beaches in Yorkshire fit for a dog walk - we have selected our top six seaside locations along the coast.

During the warm months, families will be looking for beautiful seaside resorts to spend a day or enjoy a weekend away.

Luckily, the Yorkshire coast is populated with beaches where families can take their dogs out to roam around.

Tripadvisor’s best beaches are also dog-friendly - here is a list of the top-rated beaches.

A dog joins her owner on the beach. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

Best dog-friendly beaches in Yorkshire

Cayton Beach

There are no restrictions for dogs at Cayton Beach and it is popular for nature and wildlife enthusiasts as well as those who enjoy bird watching and fossil hunting.

It has a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor.

North Landing (Flamborough)

This small beach also has chalk cliffs and a mixture of sand and pebbles. It is also popular for hunting for marine wildlife in the rockpools.

It has a 4.6 star rating on Tripadvisor.

Robin Hood’s Bay

This bay is an idyllic spot for photographers due to its stunning backdrop and vast views. It is very popular for dog walkers.

It has a 4.6 star rating on Tripadvisor

Staithes

Staithes is occasionally named as the Dinosaur Coast due to the variety of fossils that can be found there. It is advised to be careful around the cliff face as falling rocks can be very dangerous.

It has a 4.3 star rating on Tripadvisor.

Saltwick Bay

Due to the beach being quite secluded, Saltwick is considered to be a hidden gem.

It has a 4.6 star rating on Tripadvisor.

Thornwick Bay

This mini beach is located north of Flamborough Head and is mainly rocky along with some caves.