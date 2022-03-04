Pitsmoor Adventure Playground, on Burngreave Road, in Sheffield, has been voted the Best Frontline Play provision in the UK at the 12th Annual Playwork Awards.

It was nominated by other children’s services for the awards, which placed it in a category against hundreds of other sites nationally.

This national award sets out to celebrate all that is good within the playwork sector and to identify people and organisations who have made a noticeable difference.

The opening of the Pirate Ship was held at the Pitsmoor Playground Adventure Park.

Organisers say the award won by Pitsmoor Adventure Playground is for exemplary playwork practice underpinned by the playwork principles by a frontline organisation.

The playground marks its 50th year of operation this year and has served hundreds of thousands of Sheffield children and their families.

Its manager Patrick Meleady said it supports children’s freely chosen, personally directed and intrinsically motivated play, with playworkers encouraging them to take challenges.

Its community reach was also acknowledged, as well as work on community cohesion and inclusion has and promoting and securing social justice. During Covid-19, its staff were out daily, delivering play and sports packs and food to vulnerable children, young people and families in the greatest need.

Mr Meleady said: “We are honoured, humbled and privileged to have been nominated for this prestigious award and to win it has been overwhelming especially in this category and against so many excellent provisions that come from and operate across the whole of the UK.

“I pay tribute to our wonderful trustees, amazing dedicated staff and to the children, young people and families, whose input has contributed to Pitsmoor Adventure Playground being awarded in this way

"We have two great Playgrounds in Sheffield, the other one being Highfield Adventure Playground and we and them will continue to champion children’s play going forward”

Yanina Koszalinski, chair of Pitsmoor Adventure Playground, said: “We are all absolutely thrilled to be awarded this national award. Our staff – paid and unpaid – are exceptional and this award justly recognises this and their work with our children and families to make Pitsmoor Adventure Playground the top in its field.