The UK theme park is expected to lift the moods of the public as three new rides have been added to the venue: one is called Wild River Rapids, which takes place outside, and the other two are The Guardian and Harrington Flint’s Island Adventures, which are both indoors.
Guests will be able to experience all of their old favourites when the park reopens on March 19, as well as the three new attractions that are sure to give family members an adrenaline rush.
The rides vary from plunging in waters as you splash and spin along river rapids and going on a quest-themed adventure.
Head of marketing at Fantasy Island, Paige Harris, said: “It’s been a long winter, but we can’t wait to reopen and allow families to get fully immersed in the fun and excitement the theme park has to offer.
“We’re constantly updating our attractions to ensure our guests have a new experience with each visit and we’re thrilled to introduce a variety of new attractions this year.”
As well as the two new attractions, Harrington Flint’s Island Adventures, will launch later in the year. There may also be a few more surprises in store, so guests should keep an eye out for even more adventures to be revealed.