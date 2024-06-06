10 of the top gastro pubs with rooms in Yorkshire accoding to the Good Hotel Guide

Yorkshire has so many attributes that keep visitors returning time and again.

Amongst the region’s most prized features is its local fare and warm hospitality, perhaps epitomised best in its historic pubs and inns.

Here, the Good Hotel Guide shares their recommendations on some of the top gastro pubs with rooms in Yorkshire for fantastic fare and a welcoming place to rest for the night.

The White Swan, Pickering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fauconberg Arms, Thirsk

An elegant, five-star, 16th century inn, The White Swan sits quietly on the North Yorkshire Moors.

Inside, rich fabrics and soft furnishings frame historic features, while nooks and crannies add celebrated character.

No flagstone is left unturned when it comes to hospitality either, from the restaurant where everything, including the ice cream, bread and black pudding is homemade, to the cosy dog beds that are provided for four legged friends.

The Carpenter's Arms

The Alice Hawthorn, York

The Alice Hawthorn is a stylishly revamped Grade II-listed country pub in a village between York and Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run by Chef/patron John Topham, whose seasonal menus offer elevated, Yorkshire pub food, guests can follow merry meals by staying in rooms above the pub as well as in Douglas-fir outbuildings.

Close by you will find a ferry, which can take you upriver to the National Trust’s Beningbrough Hall for a day out - just one more reason to stay a little longer.

The Durham Ox, in Crayke

The Star Inn at Harome, Near Helmsley

A 14th-century inn on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors, The Star Inn at Harome had an enforced refurbishment following a fire in 2021.

Having come back with flair, it invites guests to enjoy a meal in their celebrated restaurant, and then wander across the road to stay in the unique 13-bedroom Cross House Lodge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sportsman's Arms, Harrogate

Here, rustic and cosy interiors await, complete with quirky features such as Room 1's bath at the end of the bed, Room 4's rope-slung bed, Room 5's snooker table and Room 8's very own piano. There's also an additional purpose-built Barn block with four bedrooms, and three rooms that welcome four-legged friends.

The Blue Bell, Harrogate

The Blue Bell near Harrogate is an understated but welcoming inn with a reputation for excellent value food and real ales. It has a handful of smart rooms to stay in, each filled with carefully selected furniture that honours the heritage of the inn, whilst feeling warm and comfy.

There is a cosy, traditional pub atmosphere, while food is more elaborate than you might expect. The inn is also perfectly located for exploring the surrounding area.

The Blue Bell, Harrogate

The Pipe and Glass Inn, South Dalton

This modest-looking inn has gained an international reputation as well as many awards, including a Michelin star, for its exceptional food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James and Kate Mackenzie’s celebrated pub-with-rooms, The Pipe and Glass Inn, is exceptionally pretty and has 10 immaculate rooms and suites that have been beautifully decorated.

Stay in Garden rooms or at The Old Lambing Yard just a short walk from the pub, either way, they are all elegantly designed and have thoughtful details such as Nespresso coffee machines, homemade biscuits, Bluetooth music systems and TEMPLESPA toiletries.

The Sportsman's Arms, Harrogate

In the heart of the Nidderdale valley near Harrogate, The Sportsman’s Arms is a smart village inn with glorious countryside views.

The creeper-covered facade gives the property instant charm, while inside you can choose to settle in by the fire on smart banquettes in the bar or squashy sofas in the lounge, or head straight to the restaurant for proudly local ‘Yorkshire portion’ dinners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some bedrooms are in the main building, offering a sense of heritage, while additional, modern rooms are located in barn conversions - either way, the location guarantees a tranquil night's sleep.

The Carpenters Arms, Thirsk

Enjoying far-reaching views across the Vale of York, The Carpenters Arms is a village inn that combines heritage cottage bedrooms with luxury, Scandi-style garden suites.

A destination where careful attention has been paid to the details, food is a key ingredient, focusing on local, seasonal flavours, growing many of their own ingredients, and always offering a warm Yorkshire welcome.

Choose from their selection of rooms and suites, and settle into an award-winning experience.

Durham Ox, Crayke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This 300-year-old inn is an award-winning traditional pub with beautiful features and a warm atmosphere that greet you from the moment you walk in.

Set within the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Beauty, flagstone floors, exposed beams, oak panelling and roaring fires create a delicious atmosphere, while a menu of local fare and an extensive range of wines and cask ales are readily available.

For those staying overnight, there are five bedrooms in converted stone farm buildings that provide a peaceful place to stay, as well as the converted Studio Suite located above the pub. In addition, there is the new Pool Villa with a spa pool for up to four guests, and Ivy Cottage, a three-bedroom self-catering cottage within walking distance in the village.

The Fauconberg Arms, Thirsk

Taking in views of the Howardian Hills, The Fauconberg Arms is a traditional pub where you can expect hand-drawn ales and good, honest, country food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brimming with character, the inn has eight rooms to stay in - one of which has a four-poster bed. There's old world charm but plenty of luxury comforts to enjoy, as well as views over their gardens towards the surrounding countryside.

Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax