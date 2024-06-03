A Michelin-starred restaurant in Yorkshire has been added to The Good Food Guide for the first time – picking up a ‘very good’ rating.

The Pipe and Glass in South Dalton, near Beverley, has been recognised by the Michelin Guide for a number of years, but has now also been recognised by the UK’s very own version.

The pub has been run by James and Kate Mackenzie since 2006 and picked up its first Michelin star a couple of years later. It has been in the Guide ever since, but has criously escaped the grasp of the Good Food Guide – until now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved inn was also the first restaurant Beverley’s Masterchef champion Eddie Scott worked in after giving up his job as a marine pilot on the Humber after winning the renowned competition.

Pipe And Glass. Credit: Good Hotel Guide

But despite the passing of many years, and Eddie Scott moving on to pastures new, the quality of the restaurant stands strong and has now been finally recognised by The Good Food Guide with a ‘very good’ rating.

The Guide ranks its restaurants on uniqueness, deliciousness, warmth and strength of recommendation, and The Pipe and Glass picked up ‘very good’ marks for all but uniqueness.

The Guide says: “Located in an impossibly charming village about an hour's drive east of York, this delightful inn has been home to James and Kate Mackenzie since 2006, and it has gone from strength to strength over the years.