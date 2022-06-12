The star chef, who lives in Beverley and has spent the last five years piloting ships on the Humber, revealed on Saturday (June 11) that he had quit his marine pilot role to follow his culinary dreams.

Eddie, 31, hailed the popular Beverley pub as one of his all time favourite places to dine, and described the move as part of “an exciting future” after his Masterchef win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m extremely pleased to announce that I’ve joined James Mackenzie and his team @pipeandglass for the summer,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Eddie Scott is joining Pipe and Glass [Image: Eddie Scott via Instagram]

“I feel so lucky to have the opportunity to work with a team of amazing chefs, in a restaurant that I’ve always loved eating at, and in such a beautiful setting. It couldn’t be better,” he said.

“Now it’s time to get into the heat of the kitchen, where the hard work starts!"

Eddie overcame fierce competition from 44 other amateur cooks to be crowned this year’s Masterchef champion in May. On his win, he was described as “daring,” “adventurous,” and “a culinary powerhouse” by judge John Torode, while Gregg Wallace said he was “born to cook”.

Eddie grew up in a small village in Leicestershire before moving to Yorkshire where he was inspired by the incredible produce available on his doorstep in the Yorkshire Wolds.