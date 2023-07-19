With temperatures rising and sun coming out, Yorkshire folks will be looking for great places to dine outdoors.
Based on more than 1.3 million OpenTable diner reviews, the 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants list has been released.
These restaurants across the country offer delicious food, beautiful views, and most importantly, top-rated outdoor dining experiences.
Yorkshire restaurants listed in 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants
These are the restaurants in the list based in the region.
Devour, Holmfirth
Cuisine: Contemporary Italian
Rating: 4.5 stars
No. of reviews: 1,228
Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Great For Outdoor Dining, Romantic
Escape Restaurant and Bar, Leeds
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Rating: 4.6 stars
No. of reviews: 785
Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Romantic, Good For Groups
Fino Pizzeria and Cicchetti, Wakefield
Cuisine: Italian
Rating: 4.8 stars
No. of reviews: 727
Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Neighbourhood Gem, Good For Groups
Muse, Yarm
Cuisine: Italian
Rating: 4.7 stars
No. of reviews: 1,993
Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Neighbourhood Gem, Great For Brunch
Pranzo Italian, Harrogate
Cuisine: Italian
Rating: 4.8 stars
No. of reviews: 759
Top tags: Neighbourhood Gem, Good For Special Occasions, Good For Groups
Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax
Cuisine: Gastro Pub
Rating: 4.7 stars
No. of reviews: 1,700
Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Romantic, Great For Fine Wines
The Black Horse, Kirkby Fleetham
Cuisine: British
Rating: 4.6 stars
No. of reviews: 751
Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Neighbourhood Gem, Good For Groups
The Britannia Richmond
Cuisine: Gastro Pub
Rating: 4.7 stars
No. of reviews: 1,789
Top tags: Neighbourhood Gem, Good For Special Occasions, Great For Outdoor Dining
The Durham Ox, York
Cuisine: Gastro Pub
Rating: 4.6 stars
No. of reviews: 1016
Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Great For Fine Wines, Neighbourhood Gem
The Star Inn The City, York
Cuisine: Contemporary British
Rating: 4.5 stars
No. of reviews: 5,775
Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Great For Scenic Views, Romantic
The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley
Cuisine: English
Rating: 4.9 stars
No. of reviews: 3,055
Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Great For Fine Wines, Romantic