11 Yorkshire restaurants named among the most popular outdoor dining restaurants in the UK

OpenTable has listed its 100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants in the UK - and 11 are based in Yorkshire.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:23 BST

With temperatures rising and sun coming out, Yorkshire folks will be looking for great places to dine outdoors.

Based on more than 1.3 million OpenTable diner reviews, the 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants list has been released.

These restaurants across the country offer delicious food, beautiful views, and most importantly, top-rated outdoor dining experiences.

Fino Pizzeria and Cicchetti, Wakefield. (Pic credit: Google)Fino Pizzeria and Cicchetti, Wakefield. (Pic credit: Google)
Fino Pizzeria and Cicchetti, Wakefield. (Pic credit: Google)

Yorkshire restaurants listed in 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants

These are the restaurants in the list based in the region.

Devour, Holmfirth

Cuisine: Contemporary Italian

Escape Restaurant and Bar, Leeds. (Pic credit: Google)Escape Restaurant and Bar, Leeds. (Pic credit: Google)
Escape Restaurant and Bar, Leeds. (Pic credit: Google)

Rating: 4.5 stars

No. of reviews: 1,228

Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Great For Outdoor Dining, Romantic

Escape Restaurant and Bar, Leeds

Pranzo Italian, Harrogate. (Pic credit: Google)Pranzo Italian, Harrogate. (Pic credit: Google)
Pranzo Italian, Harrogate. (Pic credit: Google)

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Rating: 4.6 stars

No. of reviews: 785

Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Romantic, Good For Groups

Muse, Yarm. (Pic credit: Google)Muse, Yarm. (Pic credit: Google)
Muse, Yarm. (Pic credit: Google)

Fino Pizzeria and Cicchetti, Wakefield

Cuisine: Italian

Rating: 4.8 stars

No. of reviews: 727

Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Neighbourhood Gem, Good For Groups

Muse, Yarm

Cuisine: Italian

Rating: 4.7 stars

No. of reviews: 1,993

Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Neighbourhood Gem, Great For Brunch

Pranzo Italian, Harrogate

Cuisine: Italian

Rating: 4.8 stars

No. of reviews: 759

Top tags: Neighbourhood Gem, Good For Special Occasions, Good For Groups

Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

Cuisine: Gastro Pub

Rating: 4.7 stars

No. of reviews: 1,700

Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Romantic, Great For Fine Wines

The Black Horse, Kirkby Fleetham

Cuisine: British

Rating: 4.6 stars

No. of reviews: 751

Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Neighbourhood Gem, Good For Groups

The Britannia Richmond

Cuisine: Gastro Pub

Rating: 4.7 stars

No. of reviews: 1,789

Top tags: Neighbourhood Gem, Good For Special Occasions, Great For Outdoor Dining

The Durham Ox, York

Cuisine: Gastro Pub

Rating: 4.6 stars

No. of reviews: 1016

Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Great For Fine Wines, Neighbourhood Gem

The Star Inn The City, York

Cuisine: Contemporary British

Rating: 4.5 stars

No. of reviews: 5,775

Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Great For Scenic Views, Romantic

The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley

Cuisine: English

Rating: 4.9 stars

No. of reviews: 3,055

Top tags: Good For Special Occasions, Great For Fine Wines, Romantic

