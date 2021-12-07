A new book of easy walks to the best tea shops and cafes in the Yorkshire Dales will be released this week

Mill Race Tea Shop is located near the Aysgarth Falls. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

It was written by local author, Frank Kew, who will take walkers on a journey through the 10 best tea shop walks in the upland area of the Pennines.

Along with the Top 10 Walks series, the pocket-size book will be published by outdoor specialists Northern Eye Books for £6.99.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clear information will include an introduction for each walk, accurate numbered directions, enhanced Ordnance Survey mapping, striking photography and exciting interpretation of points of interest along the way.

Here is a sneak peek at the 10 best tea shop walks featured in the book.

Churchmouse Tea Room, Barbon

This tearoom is the perfect community hub for locals and visitors alike.

It sells a variety of cheeses, meats, chilled products, groceries, newspapers, bread, milk and many more household essentials.

The address is: New Road, Barbon, Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria, LA6 2LL.

Three Hares Cafe, Sedbergh

The cafe is owned by a couple who use the ‘best seasonal ingredients available’ to produce the food they sell.

The stunning landscapes of surrounding counties of Yorkshire, Cumbria, Lancashire, Northumberland, Durham, Derbyshire and Cheshire provide the perfect walking route.

The address is: 57 Main Street, Sedbergh, LA10 5AB.

Village Store and Tea Shop, Muker

Muker is the ideal location for visitors who love to walk or tour the Yorkshire Dales as it has a variety of long and short walks that pass through or close to the Pennine Way and coast to coast.

The nearest market town is Hawes, which is just seven miles away and the closest attractions include an old working mill, organic farm, rope making and potteries.

The address of this cafe is: Gunning Lane, Muker, Yorkshire Dales National Park, DL11 6QG.

Herriot's Kitchen and Cafe, Hawes

The Herriot Way walk is a 52 mile hike through the north Yorkshire Dales of Wensleydale and Swaledale.

Hawes is in Upper Wensleydale on the Pennine Way, Herriot Way, Lady Anne Way and close to the Dales Way.

The address of the cafe is: Main Street, Hawes, North Yorkshire, DL8 3QW.

Mill Race Tea Shop, Aysgarth

This is a family run teashop which is located in Aysgarth, near the stunning Falls in Wensleydale.

With its award-winning bakers and delicious homemade baked goods, the teashop is very popular with Yorkshire Dales visitors.

The address is: Yore Mill, Church Bank, Aysgarth, Leyburn, DL8 3SR.

Elaine’s Tea Rooms, Feizor

It was established in 2007 in Feizor and is considered a hidden gem, nestled in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The cafe is visited by all locals, and tourists from outside of the region and is a dog friendly cafe.

The address is: Feizor, Lancaster, LA2 8DF.

Town End Farm Shop, Malham

The farm shop is located just five miles from Settle and Gargrave and two miles from Malham village.

The food and products on offer here are fresh and local.

The address is: Town End Farm Shop, Airton, Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 4BE.

And Then Teashop and Deli, Kettlewell

This teashop is close to a variety of stunning walks.

The address is: The Old Sheep Dip, Kettlewell, BD23 5RB.

Old School Tearoom, Hebden

The Old School Tearoom is located near Grassington and it dates back to 1874.

There is a picturesque view down to the beck and across the fields, making it an idyllic location for visitors who love a good walk.

The address is: Main Street, Hebden, BD23 5DX.

Tea Cottage, Bolton Abbey

This traditional English tea room provides homemade, seasonal lunches and classic afternoon teas.

It’s the perfect place to relax and enjoy the breath-taking views whether you sit inside or take your lunch out on the terrace.