A supermarket is recalling food as it contains wheat - which is not on the label.

It means that tins of Aldi’s The Fishmonger Soy & Ginger Fusions Tuna may prove dangerous to coeliacs and those with an allergy or intolerance to wheat.

The Food Standards Agency has sent out a recall notice, which outlines that all batches on sale of the 80g tins are being recalled.

Aldi

A statement from Aldi says: “Our supplier is recalling The Fishmonger Soy & Ginger Fusions Tuna because the product contains an undeclared allergen (wheat). Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given. We apologise that this product did not meet our usual high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”