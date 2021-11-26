Andrew Pern says The Star Inn at Harome will return 'bigger and better' after devastating thatched roof fire

Andrew Pern, who bought The Star 25 years ago, said he was alerted to the blaze by the head chef Steve Smith at 10.15pm on Wednesday.

“The fire was in the thatch and the problem with thatch is once it starts it is very difficult to put it out. All you can do is watch it burn. The staff did an amazing job; the barman even used a hose from the cellar to try to put it out. But there was quite a breeze and it spread, turning the oldest middle part of the restaurant to ashes.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Mr Pern says he believes it will take at least a year to rebuild the historic inn, and in the meantime staff would be redeployed to his other restaurants in Whitby and York.

Mr Pern said The Star Inn was much more than just a business.

“It is the history of the place that cannot be replaced. But we are strong Yorkshire folk full of Yorkshire grit and we will press on regardless.”

The fire service and police are still investigating the cause of the fire, which started in the roof, and crews managed to save the ground floor from serious damage.

Damage to The Star Inn at Harome