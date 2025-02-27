The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head chef Jared Webb is at the helm, and as well as sweeping views of the city and an innovative cocktail list, his customers will be offered a bold and adventurous menu spotlighting the punchy flavours associated with Latin America. “I wanted to be a part of something brand new in Leeds,” says Jared. “And the research we’ve put into this concept has been fascinating.”

At the age of 15, he knew he wanted to cook and travel the world at the same time, so Jared joined the merchant navy after finishing school. Later travels saw him working in restaurants in Andorra, Crete and Spain, honing his skills in classic French cuisine before moving to Leeds in 2012. The 40-year-old’s career really took off when he joined Jamie’s Italian, the now-closed chain founded by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver. “The skillset that the team had was so impressive for a high street restaurant,” he says, “and the culture was amazing too.”

He spent seven years with the company, taking on training and development roles, and even opening a location in Hong Kong. It was an experience that shaped his leadership style. “I never shout as a chef,” explains Jared. “I just don’t see the point. I’m in a senior role, so I’m there to solve problems.”

After leaving Jamie’s, he took on a new role at well-respected Italian eatery Stuzzi, on Leeds’ Merrion Street, before working on the Morrisons Market Street Kitchen concept and the renowned Asian restaurant Tattu. Each experience broadened his culinary approach, preparing him for his most exciting challenge yet at Azotea, where authenticity will be paramount. “It has to be,” says Jared. “Leeds is an amazing city with lots of independent concept restaurants, so we have to be able to deliver. In order to do that, you have to know what you’re cooking.”

Azotea’s menu is rooted in tradition, but has been adapted to modern constraints. “This is the first all-electric hotel in Leeds. So, rather than being able to cook on wood and fire, we’ve got an electric grill. It meant I had to develop some burnt onion oils and smoked chilli salts to incorporate that authentic smoky flavour, without it tasting artificial.”

From sourcing Mexican corn tortillas to creating house rubs and smoked chilli salts, every detail has been meticulously considered. The menu itself has been a labour of love, one that saw Jared dive deep into the history of Latin America, eating at countless Latin American restaurants and studying historical texts.

“I went back to the books. I live in Headingley, where there are lots of charity shops, which are great for finding unique books on cooking. The more I learned about Latin America, the more I saw parallels with Asian cuisine, Italian food and French cooking - all of which I’ve worked on before.”