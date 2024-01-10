New bistro-style restaurant Bavette will be the first venture from head chef Sandy Jarvis and his husband, sommelier Clement Cousin, and will be introduced in Horsforth, Leeds in mid-February.

An honest partnership between front-of-house and kitchen, Bavette is birthed out of a desire of its passionate and experienced co-founders to share their love of restaurants and create a relaxed, convivial bistro where food and wine are of equal importance.

The concept was created by Mr Jarvis and the seasonally led bistro menu will include classically-inspired dishes beginning with an assortment of delicious snacks.

While browsing the menu, guests can try the homemade pâté en croûte with cornichons or the moreish comte croquettes before moving on to starters of shellfish bisque with crab crostini and pork belly rillons, frisée salad and Ravigote sauce.

Sandy Jarvis and Clement Cousin, founders of Bavette. (Pic credit: Bavette)

For mains, there will be sharing dishes such as rib of Yorkshire beef served with dauphinoise potatoes or the whole grilled plaice doused in brown butter and almonds, as well as a concise list of mains such as the wild halibut, served with vin jaune sauce, buttered leeks and sauté potatoes.

To conclude the menu, guests can pick between a selection of desserts, including the chocolate delice served with pistachio creme anglaise or French favourite, Paris-Brest comprising choux pastry filled with praline cream and topped with flaked almonds.

The destination wine list will feature wines from Clement’s family vineyard, as well as other low-intervention bottles from across Europe. Bavette will be a representation of Sandy and Clement’s professional journeys and personal experiences, honouring the couple’s favourite bistros, many of which they have had the pleasures of working in.

It will be located in a light, airy space and its interiors will reflect its simple, relaxed approach to dining. Dark green walls, aged wood and antique mirrors will add unique touches or elegance to the 36 cover restaurant and the open kitchen pass allows guests a view into the bustling kitchen.

Banquette seating with smaller bistro tables will offer an environment for more intimate dinners, and larger tables by the window are perfect for groups at any time of the year.