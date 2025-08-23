CAMRA has announced the 16 regional and national winners in its Pub of the Year 2025 competition - among them is the Beer Engine in Skipton.

The shortlisted pubs have been selected among thousands to be crowned the best in their region or country and will now be competing for CAMRA’s overall Pub of the Year award.

The final four pubs in the running for the overall title will be announced in October with the winner announced in January 2026.

Judges are looking for great atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression and, most importantly, quality cask beer, real cider and perry.

This year’s contest come as many pubs across the country face their toughest year so far. They face high costs, heavy tax burdens and crippling business rates.

Andrea Briers, CAMRA’s Pub of the Year co-ordinator, said: “It is a real pleasure to announce this year’s top 16 pubs, each of which has demonstrated exceptional quality, warmth and dedication to their communities.

“These pubs are shining examples of what makes the Great British pub so special, from perfectly kept pints to a genuine welcome for all.

“Achieving this in the face of rising costs and other pressures is no small feat, and we want to see these pubs, and thousands of others like them, continue to thrive.

“That’s why we’re calling on the chancellor to give pubs a fair deal in the Autumn Budget, so they can keep serving their communities for many years to come.”

Beer Engine in Skipton has been named the regional winner in Yorkshire.

CAMRA’s description of the pub reads: “Micropub located in a tiny street between the town centre and the canal. Six hand pumps dispense ever-changing beers: there is always one blonde/pale ale and one dark beer, plus a 'character' beer.

“The bar includes a craft keg font section. There's also a selection of bottled beers, cans and wines. The beers are stored in refrigerated cabinets behind the bar.