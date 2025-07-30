Beer-shy Leeds: 84% never try before they buy - tiniest pints launched to revive lost pub tradition
The UK’s tiniest ‘pint’ glasses, just under 3 inches in height, have been introduced to a select number of Greene King’s pubs across the UK to help encourage the staggering 22% of Leeds pubgoers who are ‘too nervous’ to ask for a taster of beer at the bar to get behind the age-old pub tradition.
People within Leeds are said to be experimental at the bar, with 58% changing up their ‘usual’ order – however 84% have never asked for a sample before buying, despite it being available across the country as standard pub practice.
Asking for ‘a taster’ is the latest pub tradition in danger following reports that younger pubgoers are also at the forefront of single file queuing at the bar, rather than the traditional approach of ‘finding a space’.
To combat this and mark the roll out of Hazy Day Fruity IPA nationwide, Greene King is making it easier to keep the classic pub tradition alive by introducing the tiny glasses, perfectly sized for a cheeky sample.
Hazy Day Fruity IPA, at 4.3% ABV, is a smooth fruity IPA with orange, citrus and tropical notes.
Will Hemmings, Marketing Director for Brewing & Brands at Greene King, said: “We’re bringing our Hazy Day Fruity IPA to hundreds more Greene King pubs, just as the summer hits its peak. We know a huge number of customers switch up their beverage with the season and Hazy Day Fruity IPA is a perfect sunshine refreshment.
"But with so many people – especially younger customers – still unsure if they can ask for a free sample of something different, we’re making it crystal clear: yes, you can! Whether you’re after something fruity, refreshing or just fancy trying something new, a quick sip could lead you to your new favourite pint.”
With more than 70% of Gen Z and millennial pub-goers saying they’d be more likely to try new beers if they knew samples were available, Greene King Brewery is encouraging drinkers to embrace their beer curiosity and ask for a taster the next time they visit their local pub.