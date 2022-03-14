Best chippies in Yorkshire: Six Yorkshire chippies named among UK’s top 60 fish and chip restaurants at Fry Awards

Six fish and chip shops in Yorkshire were named amongst the best in the country in the latest Fry Awards.

By Caroline Howley
Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:23 pm
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:24 pm

Four of the chippies honoured in the awards were in West Yorkshire, while North and South Yorkshire each saw one local restaurant named.

Croft Street Fisheries in Leeds, Hill Top Village Fisheries in Huddersfield, The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet, and Towngate Fisheries in Idle were the winners for West Yorkshire.

Land & Sea in Sowerby, North Yorkshire, and Auckley Friery in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, also made the ranking.

Towngate Fisheries in Idle. Image: Google

Sixty restaurants across the UK were named on the list, but there is no overall winner - simply a list of those deemed to stand head and shoulders above the rest.

The Fry Awards - run by trade publication Fry Magazine - launched in 2012 to find the best chippies in the country.

To discover the best chippies, mystery diners are sent out to restaurants around the country.

Each venue is marked on food quality, cleanliness, staff knowledge, and professionalism.

Other factors such as social media presence are also taken into account.

