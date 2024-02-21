Swedish cinnamon buns

Makes 6. Ingredients: 60g caster sugar; 1tbsp ground cinnamon; ½tsp ground cardamom; Pinch of salt; 350g roll ready-made chilled croissant dough; 3tbsp golden syrup; 2tbsp pearl sugar

Preheat the oven to 200˚C/180˚C fan/Gas 6. Grease a six-hole deep muffin tin lightly with vegetable oil.

Mix the caster sugar with the cinnamon, cardamom and salt in a bowl and set aside.

Unroll the croissant dough and remove the pieces on either end so you have four triangles in a rectangular sheet.

Scatter the spiced sugar evenly over the sheet of dough, then roll up the short end to form a thick log. Trim the uneven edges off, then cut into six even pieces. Place the rolls carefully in the muffin tin and bake for 20 minutes until risen and golden.

Take the buns out of the oven and carefully remove them from the muffin tin while still hot to prevent sticking.

Heat the golden syrup in a pan over a gentle heat and brush over the buns to glaze them. Sprinkle with the pearl sugar and serve still warm.

French taco

Serves 2. Ingredients: 6 chicken breast mini fillets, about 250g; 2tbsp olive oil; ½tsp garlic powder; ½tsp smoked paprika; ½tsp ground cumin; ½tsp dried oregano; 2 merguez sausages; ½ red pepper, thinly sliced; ½ green pepper, thinly sliced; 2 large tortillas; 100g grated mozzarella; 2tbsp nacho cheese sauciness; 2 handfuls of cooked oven chips; 2 spring onions, sliced; 50g pickled jalapeños; Salt and ground black pepper, to taste. For the sauce Algérienne: Juice of ½ lemon; 1tsp ground cumin; 1tsp paprika; ½tsp chilli powder; 1tbsp tomato paste; 1tbsp harissa paste; 1 small onion, finely chopped; 240g mayonnaise; Handful of coriander, finely chopped; Salt and ground black pepper, to taste. For the nacho cheese sauciness: 410ml tin evaporated milk; 120g Red Leicester, grated; 120g Cheddar, grated; 1tbsp cornflour; 1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped; 1tsp hot chilli powder; 1tbsp hot sauce

For the sauce Algérienne: Mix the lemon juice, cumin, paprika and chilli powder together in a bowl to form a paste. Add the tomato paste and harissa and stir to combine. Add the onion, mayonnaise, coriander and salt and pepper and whisk to combine.

For the nacho cheese sauciness: Pour the evaporated milk into a saucepan and bring to a simmer over a medium heat. Mix the grated cheeses with the cornflour, then add to the pan along with chilli, chilli powder and hot sauce, and whisk to combine. Simmer gently for five minutes until thickened, check the seasoning.

For the French taco: place the chicken fillets in a large bowl together with one tablespoon of the oil, the garlic powder, smoked paprika, ground cumin, oregano and some salt and pepper.

Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Slice the merguez sausages in half lengthways and fry for three to four minutes, turning after the cut sides are golden and crisp. Once cooked, set aside and add the chicken fillets and sliced peppers to the pan. Fry over a medium heat for eight to 10 minutes until the chicken fillets are golden brown on all sides and firm, and the peppers are soft and lightly charred.

Spread a layer of sauce Algérienne in the centre of one tortilla, then sprinkle over a quarter of the mozzarella. Top with half the merguez sausages, followed by three chicken fillets and half the peppers. Add a spoonful of nacho cheese sauciness, half the chips, half the spring onions and half the jalapeños. Top with another quarter of the mozzarella and season with salt and pepper. Fold in the edges of the tortilla over the filling to create a rectangle. Repeat to make the other wrap.

If you have a panini press, heat on medium. When it’s hot, add the wraps, folded-side down, and cook for five to eight minutes until the outside is golden and crisp and the cheese is melted.

If you are using a griddle, heat it over a low heat. Place the wraps folded-side down on the griddle and weight them down with a heavy dish. Cook for four to five minutes on each side

Fried chicken

Serves 4. Ingredients: 500g chicken tender or nuggets, or chicken legs or drumsticks or wings; 2l vegetable oil, for deep frying (if using a saucepan; if using a deep-fat fryer follow manufacturer’s instructions for oil); Salt and ground black pepper, to taste. For the brine for chicken tenders or nuggets: 100ml buttermilk; 1tsp garlic powder; ½tsp onion powder; ½tsp paprika; 1tsp salt. For the brine for chicken legs or drumsticks or wings: 250ml buttermilk; 1½tsp garlic powder; 1tsp onion powder; 1tsp paprika; 1½tsp salt. For the dredge if making Doritos fried chicken: 50g plain flour; 25g cornflour; 25g rice flour; 50g Doritos, blitzed in a food processor or finely crushed, plus extra Doritos to garnish. For the dredge if making Maggi fried chicken: 50g plain flour; 25g cornflour; 25g rice flour; 1 Maggi or other vegetable stock cube; ½tsp chilli powder; 50g roasted peanuts, finely chopped, to garnish. For the dredge if making golden nuggets: 80g rice flour;# 40g rice cereal (e.g. Rice Krispies), blitzed in a food processor or finely crushed; 20g panko breadcrumbs

To make the brine, mix the buttermilk with the garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and salt in a large bowl. Add the chicken and mix well to coat in the brine, then cover and marinate for at least two hours and up to 12 hours in the fridge.

For chicken tenders or nuggets, preheat the oil in a deep-fat fryer to 165˚C or heat the oil in a deep saucepan over a low–medium heat to 165˚C.

For chicken wings or legs and drumsticks, preheat the oil in a deep-fat fryer to 140˚C or heat the oil in a deep saucepan over a low heat to 140˚C.

To dredge the chicken, mix all your chosen dredge ingredients together in a large bowl. Using tongs, dip the chicken pieces into the dredge, moving them around to coat very well.

To cook tenders or nuggets, carefully move the pieces from the dredge into the hot oil, working in batches. Fry for four to five minutes until golden brown and cooked through. Drain on kitchen paper, season and serve.