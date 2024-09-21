Food writers rely a lot on being given steers: a much-anticipated place opening, a new chef taking over an established restaurant, somewhere else on the brink of extinction – our moles are indispensable. Nine times out of ten they’re pretty spot on.

I had a nudge the other week which got my radar twitching; it sounded like my kind of place, relaxed and cool, with food described as ‘way beyond expectations’ – the sort of endorsement that sends my synapses snapping.

It surprises even me that after all these years the thought of a night out with great food then telling you lot about it sends me into a bit of a spin.

The Butchers Arms in Hepworth

The mole was unknown to me but came recommended, so we scoped the place out. Well dear reader, it turned out to be the one time out of ten; not only was it sub-par, but an absolute shocker from the get-go.

Ridiculous, expensive food, half the menu unavailable, sloppy service, acrid air making our eyes water and on a Thursday night just two other people in, which kind of tells you all you need to know.

The week was salvaged by a trip over the hills to Hepworth to the altogether charming Butchers Arms.

My last visit was almost two decades ago when Timothy Bilton was in charge, and my notes tell me that ‘from the top of the hill in Hepworth you can almost see Norah Batty’s wrinkled stockings in neighbouring Holmfirth – you’re deep in Last of the Summer Wine country here – but there’s nothing quaint about Bilton’s freshly refurbished grade II-listed pub. His food is remarkable; he means business.’

Seared scallops, pea, asparagus, squid ink crisp

These days business for Tim is a butcher’s shop in Kirkburton selling the freshest cuts, homemade pies, sausage rolls, hot food pots and scotch eggs. I’m told there are queues down the street on a Saturday morning.

Some of you will know that he’s had a tricky time, with a devastating cancer diagnosis – but his treatment has had some success and you’ll find him darting round his shop with sons Henry and Charlie, now young men, all aproned-up.

The eagle-eyed will see Tim on the telly too, on This Week on the Farm with the droll Nicholson brothers.

Anyhow the Butchers has been on my list since they were included in the prestigious Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs last year, alongside the likes of the Angel at Hetton and the Shibden Mill Inn.

Black Forest Gateaux: Chocolate Sponge, Chocolate cremeaux, Blackberry Gel, Blackberry Sorbet

As it turns out the chef in residence when the award was won is no longer there, so there’s potential for another wasted journey, but as this handsome old pub hoves into view the augers are good.

It’s a warm sunny evening and there’s the pleasing hum of people sitting outside with pints and dogs, and the long views over the hills are stunning.

An excellent pint of Timothy Taylor Boltmaker and a glass of something cold go down well as the short menu is studied in the lowering light. It features quite a lot of meat, some fish and one veggie option – it’s not called the Butchers Arms for nothing.

We move inside to stone floors, beams, an open fire and locals milling around drinking – always a good sign.

Chilled Set Lemon Rice Pudding, Roasted Spiced Plums, Vanilla Ice Cream

There’s a choice of six starters, and as drawn I am to a crispy mackerel BLT it’s scallops for me: three fat beauties, perfectly seared with a slick of pea puree, topped off with a stunning squid ink crisp, as fine as lace.

A black pudding Scotch Egg with fennel and apple slaw comes to the table too – it’s flavoursome enough but a bit on the stingy side, unlike the rest of the meal which is super generous.

Next up, a plate of sweet, succulent lamb rump with parsley and Boulangère potatoes, and a sticky rich gravy (sorry, jus) which absolutely hits the spot.

Corn fed chicken with creamed leeks and something called potato cannelloni is a great looking plate of food too, with attention to detail: seasoned chef Andrew Clarke treads that line between pub food and fine dining with no small amount of skill – it reminds me of the early days of the Star at Harome, where farmers drank at the bar while Andrew Pern sent out rustic but sensational dishes.

Dessert-wise anything featuring lemon is going to get my plus-one’s vote and this had the added bonus of rice pudding – chilled and set, with roast spiced plums – it’s really unusual and nothing like school dinners.

There’s carrot cake and the obligatory STP, but I didn’t know I was feeling nostalgic until Black Forest gateau jumped off the page at me.

Corn fed chicken, creamed leeks, potato cannelloni, wild mushroom jus

Almost an entire lifetime has passed since I had one, circa 1974 probably at a Beefeater; fortunately this looks nothing like then and is a fabulously extravagant confection of chocolate sponge, cremeaux, blackberry gel and sorbet.

I counted several notches above pub grub here – we went the whole nine yards but you can scale that down – with Timothy Taylor beer battered fish & chips, or confit belly pork with black pudding and sage and pickled shallots for a tenner?

At lunchtime if it’s a sarnie you want how about roast beef with beef dripping chips. Either will go down a treat with a pint of Tim Taylor. I’ll be back for Sunday lunch: I reckon roast striploin of Yorkshire beef with all the trimmings, a starter and pud for £35 is a steal.

Service is cheery – it’s a convivial, warm and relaxed vibe with really very good food, everything a country pub should be.

Local legend has it that the Butchers opened its doors about 150 years ago to quench the thirst of mill workers; not much has changed. You won’t go thirsty - or hungry - any time soon.

The Butchers Arms, 38 Town Gate Hepworth Huddersfield West Yorkshire HD9 1TE

T: 01484 680553 www.butchersarmshepworth.com . Three courses each with wine and beer £120.

Welcome 5/5

Food 4/5

Atmosphere 5/5