Yorkshire’s answer to viral sensation SpudMan - the Tatie Lady - is in town giving jacket potato vendors across the country a run for their money.

But rather than a jacket potato war in the baking, SpudBros have recruited Lauren Jones - aka Tatie Lady - for a new campaign.

The 30 hour Spudathon is in aid of this year’s Children In Need where people up and down the country can buy a ‘Spudsey Spud’ from their local participating jacket potato seller.

Lauren said: “We were originally in Barnsley town centre but now we’re based outside Wickes. After going viral online, people come all the way just to buy a spud from us.

“We’ll be selling the Spudsey Spuds on Friday and Saturday during our normal opening hours.”

Most places selling the celebrity-backed campaign will be selling jacket potato cheese and beans for £10 in aid of Children in Need.

Lauren Jones - aka Tatie Lady | Lauren Jones

Lauren, however, knows her audience.

She said: “We’ve done a luxury version for £8 because Barnsley folk won’t pay £10 for a jacket.

“Our take on the Spudsey Spud includes jacket potato with cheese, beans, nacho cheese sauce and crispy onions.”

Lauren started the Tatie Lady after Barnsley’s own Spud Van Man shut shop after two decades in business.