Children in Need: Yorkshire's Tatie Lady van teams up with Spudman and SpudBros for Children in Need

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Nov 2024, 11:19 GMT
Yorkshire’s answer to viral sensation SpudMan - the Tatie Lady - is in town giving jacket potato vendors across the country a run for their money.

But rather than a jacket potato war in the baking, SpudBros have recruited Lauren Jones - aka Tatie Lady - for a new campaign.

The 30 hour Spudathon is in aid of this year’s Children In Need where people up and down the country can buy a ‘Spudsey Spud’ from their local participating jacket potato seller.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lauren said: “We were originally in Barnsley town centre but now we’re based outside Wickes. After going viral online, people come all the way just to buy a spud from us.

“We’ll be selling the Spudsey Spuds on Friday and Saturday during our normal opening hours.”

Most places selling the celebrity-backed campaign will be selling jacket potato cheese and beans for £10 in aid of Children in Need.

Lauren Jones - aka Tatie LadyLauren Jones - aka Tatie Lady
Lauren Jones - aka Tatie Lady | Lauren Jones

Lauren, however, knows her audience.

She said: “We’ve done a luxury version for £8 because Barnsley folk won’t pay £10 for a jacket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our take on the Spudsey Spud includes jacket potato with cheese, beans, nacho cheese sauce and crispy onions.”

Lauren started the Tatie Lady after Barnsley’s own Spud Van Man shut shop after two decades in business.

She has now been going for a year and has increased her opening times due to demand from just Saturdays to Thursday, Friday and Saturdays.

Related topics:Children in NeedBarnsleyWickesBusiness

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice