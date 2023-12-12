Christmas dinner in Yorkshire 2023: The best pubs in the region to enjoy a traditional festive feast rated by Google including The Drovers Arms in Grassington which is prominently featured on Channel 5 series All Creatures Great and Small
We have compiled a list of Google’s top rated pubs in Yorkshire that serve Christmas dinners complete with turkey, Brussel sprouts, carrots, Yorkshire pudding and more.
Best pubs in Yorkshire serving Christmas dinner in 2023
The Castle, Wakefield
This pub has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 969 reviews.
The address is: 343 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield, WF2 6AS.
The Crooked Billet Inn, Tadcaster
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,511 reviews.
The address is: Saxton, Tadcaster, LS24 9QN.
The Scarbrough Hotel, Leeds
The hotel and pub has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,845 reviews.
The address is: Bishopgate Street, Leeds, LS1 5DY.
The Boundary House, Leeds
The pub has a rating of 4.4 stars with 818 reviews.
The address is: 24 Church Side, Methley, Leeds, LS26 9EE.
The Hare and Hounds, Mirfield
This pub has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,352 reviews.
The address is: Liley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8EE.
The Drovers Arms, Grassington
This famous pub, known for its appearance in the fictional village of Darrowby in the series All Creatures Great and Small, has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,221 reviews.
The address is: 27 Main Street, Grassington, Skipton, BD23 5AD.
The Victoria Hotel, Castleford
The hotel has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 319 reviews.
The address is: 63 Main Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford, WF10 2BZ.
The Bay Horse Inn, Knaresborough
The pub has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 325 reviews.
The address is: Main Street, Goldsborough, Knaresborough, HG5 8NW.
Three Acres Inn and Restaurant, Huddersfield
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,120 reviews.
The address is: Three Acres Inn, Roydhouse, Huddersfield, HD8 8LR.
The White House, Leeds
The pub has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,295 reviews.
The address is: 55 Wetherby Rd, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 2JU.
Royal Oak, York
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,202 reviews.
The address is: 18 Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LG.
The Punch Bowl, York
This popular pub has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,104 reviews.
The address is: 7 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AN.
The Adelphi, Leeds
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,609 reviews.
The address is: 1-3 Hunslet Road, Leeds, LS10 1JQ.
