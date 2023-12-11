Supermarket opening times differ on seasonal holidays - here are the times for shops in Yorkshire.

We are approaching the time of year for Christmas dinner shopping, so it will become busier the closer we get to Christmas.

The hectic period means that supermarkets adjust their opening times to cater for their customers.

Turkeys, crackers, Brussel sprouts, carrots, Christmas pudding and many other festive favourites will be in high demand and likely to run out quickly, so it is always better to know when supermarkets are open throughout the Christmas holidays for last minute shoppers.

Yorkshire supermarket opening times over Christmas 2023

Tesco Express, Wakefield

Opening times:

Christmas Eve: 6am to 10pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 7pm

Address: 2-2a Wakefield Road, Swillington, Leeds, LS26 8DS.

Sainsbury’s Local, York

Opening times:

Christmas Eve: 7am to 9pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 9pm

Address: 8-10 Farndale Avenue, York, YO10 3PE.

M&S Simply Food, York

Opening times:

The shop is open 24 hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Address: Tadcaster Road, York, YO23 2UB.

ALDI, Selby

Opening times:

Christmas Eve: Closed

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Address: Three Lakes Retail Park, Selby, YO8 8LY.

Asda, Harrogate

Opening times:

Christmas Eve: 10am to 4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm

Address: Bower Road, Harrogate, HG1 5DE.

Waitrose, Sheffield

Opening times:

Christmas Eve: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Address: 1-3 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8HY.

Sainsbury’s, Wakefield

Opening times:

Christmas Eve: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm

Address: Lower Trinity Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1QQ.

Tesco, Leeds

Opening times:

Christmas Eve: 10am to 4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm