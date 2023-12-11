Yorkshire supermarket opening times Christmas 2023: When will Tesco, Asda, ALDI, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and M&S open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day
We are approaching the time of year for Christmas dinner shopping, so it will become busier the closer we get to Christmas.
The hectic period means that supermarkets adjust their opening times to cater for their customers.
Turkeys, crackers, Brussel sprouts, carrots, Christmas pudding and many other festive favourites will be in high demand and likely to run out quickly, so it is always better to know when supermarkets are open throughout the Christmas holidays for last minute shoppers.
Yorkshire supermarket opening times over Christmas 2023
Tesco Express, Wakefield
Opening times:
Christmas Eve: 6am to 10pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 7pm
Address: 2-2a Wakefield Road, Swillington, Leeds, LS26 8DS.
Sainsbury’s Local, York
Opening times:
Christmas Eve: 7am to 9pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 9pm
Address: 8-10 Farndale Avenue, York, YO10 3PE.
M&S Simply Food, York
Opening times:
The shop is open 24 hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Address: Tadcaster Road, York, YO23 2UB.
ALDI, Selby
Opening times:
Christmas Eve: Closed
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Address: Three Lakes Retail Park, Selby, YO8 8LY.
Asda, Harrogate
Opening times:
Christmas Eve: 10am to 4pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
Address: Bower Road, Harrogate, HG1 5DE.
Waitrose, Sheffield
Opening times:
Christmas Eve: 10.30am to 4.30pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Address: 1-3 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8HY.
Sainsbury’s, Wakefield
Opening times:
Christmas Eve: 10.30am to 4.30pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
Address: Lower Trinity Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1QQ.
Tesco, Leeds
Opening times:
Christmas Eve: 10am to 4pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
Address: 361 Roundhay Road, Leeds, LS8 4BU.
