Supermarket opening times in Yorkshire differ over the Christmas period particularly this year as December 27 is the substitute bank holiday for Christmas Day.

There is only a week to go until Christmas Day and families will be sorting out their last minute shopping, so supermarkets will be busy this week. Due to the busyness, supermarkets have altered their opening times ahead of and following Christmas Day.

Sometimes you are just too busy to shop for Christmas dinner in advance and before you know it, Christmas Day will arrive. So it’s better to know when supermarkets will be open throughout the Christmas holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below is a list of all the major supermarkets as well as some independent shops in Yorkshire and their opening times on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the substitute bank holiday on December 27.

A picture shows Tesco signage. (Pic credit: Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire supermarket opening times over Christmas

Sainsbury's, Harrogate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Wetherby Rd, Harrogate HG2 8QZ

Opening times:

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 24, 2022: 6am to 7pm

December 25, 2022: Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

December, 26 2022: 10am to 5pm

December 27, 2022: 8am to 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco Superstore, Thirsk

Address: Station Rd, Thirsk YO7 1PZ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times:

December 24, 2022: 6am to 6pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 25, 2022: Closed

December 26, 2022: 9am to 6pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Normal hours

Asda Supermarket, Malton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Norton Rd, Norton, Malton YO17 9RD

Opening times:

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 24, 2022: 7am to 7pm

December 25, 2022: Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 26, 2022: 9am to 6pm

December 27, 2022: 8am to 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waitrose & Partners York

Address: Foss Islands Rd, York YO31 7UL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times:

December 24, 2022: 8am to 5pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 25, 2022: Closed

December 26, 2022: Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 27, 2022: 9am to 6pm

Tesco Express, York

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 9-11 Low Ousegate, York YO1 9QX

Opening times:

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 24, 2022: 6am to 10pm

December 25, 2022: Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 26, 2022: 9am to 7pm

Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Normal hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booths, Ilkley

Address: Leeds Rd, Ilkley LS29 8EE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times:

December 24, 2022: 7am to 6pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 25 and December 26, 2022: Closed

From Tuesday, December 27 to Friday, December 30, 2022: Normal hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booths, Ripon

Address: Marshall Way, Ripon HG4 2BT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times:

December 24, 2022: 7am to 6pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 25 and December 26, 2022: Closed

From Tuesday, December 27 to Friday, December 30, 2022: Normal hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons, Leeds

Address: 89 Otley Rd, Guiseley, Leeds LS20 8AW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times:

December 22, 2022: 6am to 12am

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 23, 2022: 6am to 12am

December 24, 2022: 6am to 6pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 25, 2022: Closed

Monday, December 26 and Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Normal hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALDI, York

Address: Fulford Road, York YO10 4PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times:

Monday to Friday: 7am to 10pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturdays: 8am to 10pm

Sundays: 10am to 4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-op Food - Leyburn

Address: 11 Market Pl, Market Place, Leyburn DL8 5BG

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times:

December 24, 2022: 7am to 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 25, 2022: Closed

December 26, 2022: 8am to 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 27, 2022: Normal hours

Tesco Extra, Barnsley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Wombwell Ln, Barnsley S70 3NS

Opening times:

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 24, 2022: Midnight to 6pm

December 25, 2022: Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 26, 2022: 9am to 6pm

December 27, 2022: Normal hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco Superstore, Sheffield

Address: Abbeydale Rd, Sheffield S7 2QB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times:

December 24, 2022: Midnight to 6pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 25, 2022: Closed

December 26, 2022: 9am to 6pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 27, 2022: Normal hours

Fodder Farm Shop, Harrogate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Rd, Harrogate HG2 8NZ

Opening times:

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 24, 2022: 9am to 3pm