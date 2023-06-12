It’s National Beer Day on Thursday, June 15, so we’ve taken a look at the best pubs to celebrate the day.
Not only are they rated highly on Google, these pubs are also just a stone’s throw away from the city centre and railway station.
You can experience the buzz of city life whilst also enjoying a drink and some food outside where you can enjoy the nice weather.
Best pubs in Leeds with easy access to the railway station and city centre
Whitelock's Ale House
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 2,314 reviews.
Walking distance to Leeds station: Seven minutes
Address: Turk's Head Yard, Leeds LS1 6HB.
Lamb And Flag
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,762 reviews.
Walking distance to Leeds station: 10 minutes
Address: 1 Church Row, Leeds LS2 7HD.
Three's A Crowd
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 989 reviews.
Walking distance to Leeds station: 14 minutes
Address: 76-78 North Street, Leeds LS2 7PN.
Crowd of Favours
It was a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 846 reviews.
Walking distance to Leeds station: Nine minutes
Address: 4-12 Harper Street, Leeds LS2 7EA.
The Head of Steam - Mill Hill
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,397 reviews.
Walking distance to Leeds station: Two minutes
Address: 12 Mill Hill, Leeds LS1 5DQ.
The White Swan
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 921 reviews.
Walking distance to Leeds station: Eight minutes
Address: 5 Swan Street, Leeds LS1 6LG.
The Scarbrough Hotel
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,756 reviews.
Walking distance to Leeds station: One minute
Address: Bishopgate Street, Leeds LS1 5DY.
The Brewery Tap
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,597 reviews.
Walking distance to Leeds station: One minute
Address: 18 New Station Street, Leeds LS1 5DL.
The Midnight Bell
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,196 reviews.
Walking distance to Leeds station: 10 minutes
Address: 101 Water Lane, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5QN.
The Adelphi
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,500 reviews.
Walking distance to Leeds station: Seven minutes
Address: 1-3 Hunslet Road, Leeds LS10 1JQ.
Headrow House
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,679 reviews.
Walking distance to Leeds station: 10 minutes
Address: 19a The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU.
A Nation Of Shopkeepers
It has a rating of 4.4 stars with 2,184 reviews.
Walking distance to Leeds station: Seven minutes
Address: 26-27 Cookridge Street, Leeds LS2 3AG.