Whether you are travelling back from work or travelling into the city to meet up with friends, it’s useful to know where the best Yorkshire pubs are around the city centre and a short distance from Leeds station.

It’s National Beer Day on Thursday, June 15, so we’ve taken a look at the best pubs to celebrate the day.

Not only are they rated highly on Google, these pubs are also just a stone’s throw away from the city centre and railway station.

You can experience the buzz of city life whilst also enjoying a drink and some food outside where you can enjoy the nice weather.

Best pubs in Leeds with easy access to the railway station and city centre

Whitelock's Ale House

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 2,314 reviews.

Walking distance to Leeds station: Seven minutes

Address: Turk's Head Yard, Leeds LS1 6HB.

Lamb And Flag

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,762 reviews.

Walking distance to Leeds station: 10 minutes

Address: 1 Church Row, Leeds LS2 7HD.

Three's A Crowd

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 989 reviews.

Walking distance to Leeds station: 14 minutes

Address: 76-78 North Street, Leeds LS2 7PN.

Crowd of Favours

It was a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 846 reviews.

Walking distance to Leeds station: Nine minutes

Address: 4-12 Harper Street, Leeds LS2 7EA.

The Head of Steam - Mill Hill

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,397 reviews.

Walking distance to Leeds station: Two minutes

Address: 12 Mill Hill, Leeds LS1 5DQ.

The White Swan

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 921 reviews.

Walking distance to Leeds station: Eight minutes

Address: 5 Swan Street, Leeds LS1 6LG.

The Scarbrough Hotel

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,756 reviews.

Walking distance to Leeds station: One minute

Address: Bishopgate Street, Leeds LS1 5DY.

The Brewery Tap

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,597 reviews.

Walking distance to Leeds station: One minute

Address: 18 New Station Street, Leeds LS1 5DL.

The Midnight Bell

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,196 reviews.

Walking distance to Leeds station: 10 minutes

Address: 101 Water Lane, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5QN.

The Adelphi

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,500 reviews.

Walking distance to Leeds station: Seven minutes

Address: 1-3 Hunslet Road, Leeds LS10 1JQ.

Headrow House

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,679 reviews.

Walking distance to Leeds station: 10 minutes

Address: 19a The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU.

A Nation Of Shopkeepers

It has a rating of 4.4 stars with 2,184 reviews.

Walking distance to Leeds station: Seven minutes