The Pennine Way National Trail is a 268 mile walk from Edale in Derbyshire to Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders that passes through charming towns and villages in the Yorkshire Dales.

The Pennine trail crosses some of the most beautiful upland landscapes in England, from the Peak District, through the Yorkshire Dales and across the North Pennines, over Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland and to the Cheviots. It is considered the oldest and most iconic National Trail and arguably the most challenging trails in England; it is recommended for experienced hikers who want to try something different.

It is a hilly and often isolated path with varied terrains and in some areas the routes are smooth and firm, but in other places the path may be narrow and uneven or wet. You will pass a variety of beautiful places in the Dales including Hebden Bridge, Skipton, Hawes and Appleby along with charming pubs along the way.

The months of mid-May to September are highly recommended to embark on this trail, depending on weather conditions. However, the Trail can be followed all year round and you can choose to walk as little or as long as you wish.

The Spine Challenger race between Edale and Hawes along the Pennine Way Trail. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Pennine Way Trail route including Yorkshire Dales locations

The trail can take up to 16 days if you choose to walk the entire route. Below is the full route including the Yorkshire Dales locations.

Day 1 - Edale to Crowden

Taken via Kinder Plateau and Bleaklow Head – 16 miles (26 Km)

A Spine Challenger race competitor by the spillway at Wessenden Head reservoir near Meltham, West Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Day 2 - Crowden to Standedge

Over Black Hill and across Wessenden Moor – 11 miles (18 Km)

Day 3 - Standedge to Calder Valley

Via Blackstone Edge, reservoirs and Stoodley Pike – 11 miles (18 Km)

View from the foot of Pen-Y-Ghent along the bridleway towards Horton in Ribblesdale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Day 4 - Calder Valley to Ickornshaw

Via Heptonstall Moor, Bronte Country and Ickornshaw Moor – 16 miles (26 Km)

Day 5 - Ickornshaw to Malham

Taken via the Aire Gap, Thornton in Craven and Gargrave which is 17 miles (27 Km).

Day 6 - Malham to Horton in Ribblesdale

This path is 14.5 miles (23 Km).

Day 7 - Horton in Ribblesdale to Hawes

Over Cam Fell and Dodd Fell and it is 14 miles (23 Km).

Day 8 - Hawes to Tan Hill

Over Great Shunner Fell and along Swaledale and is 16.5 miles (27 Km).

Day 9 - Tan Hill to Middleton-in-Teesdale

Taken via the Stainmore Gap and is 17 miles (27 Km) long.

Day 10 - Middleton-in-Teesdale to Dufton

Past High Force, Cauldron Snout and High Cup and is 21 miles (34Km) long.

Day 11 - Dufton to Alston

Taken via Great Dun Fell, Cross Fell and Garrigill and is 20 miles (32km) long.

Day 12 - Alston to Greenhead

Through Slaggyford and over Blenkinsopp Common and is 16.5 miles (26 Km).

Day 13 - Greenhead to Bellingham

Taken via Hadrian’s Wall, Wark Forest and Shitlington Crag and is 22 miles (35 Km).

Day 14 - Bellingham to Byrness

Taken via Whitley Pike and Brownrigg Head and is 15 miles (24 Km).

Day 15 - Byrness to Windy Gyle

Past Chew Green and Beefstand Hill and is 14 miles (22 Km) long.

Day 16 - Windy Gyle to Kirk Yetholm

Past the Cheviot and over the Schill and is 13 miles (21 Km) long.

Best pubs and cafes along the Yorkshire Dales route of the Pennine Way Trail

The Riverhead Brewery Tap

Just a 15 minute walk from Standedge and has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,128 reviews.

Address: 2 Peel Street, Marsden, Huddersfield, HD7 6BR.

The Railway Pub Marsden

This pub is just an 11-minute walk from Standedge and has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 359 reviews.

Address: 34 Station Road, Marsden, Huddersfield, HD7 6DH.

The Watersedge

Just a minute away from Standedge and has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 15 reviews.

Address: Waters Road, Marsden, Huddersfield, HD7 6NQ.

The Lister Arms

This pub is just a minute walk away from Malham village and has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with around 1,900 reviews.

Address: Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DB.

The Buck Inn Malham

Within the vicinity of Malham village centre and has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 958 reviews.

Address: Cove Road, Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DA.

The Old Barn Tearoom

This cafe is just a minute away from the centre of Malham and has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 439 reviews.

Address: Old Barn, Chapel Gate, Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DA.

The Secret Garden Bistro

Just a three-minute walk from Malham and has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 287 reviews.

Address: Beck Hall, Cove Road, Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DJ.

The White Hart Inn, Hawes

A minute walk from Hawes, this pub has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 671 reviews.

Address: Main Street, Hawes, DL8 3QL.

The Crown Pub

This pub is just two minutes away from Hawes and has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 550 reviews.

Address: Market Place, Hawes, DL8 3RD.

Penny Garth Cafe

This cafe is in the centre of Hawes and has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 683 reviews.

Address: Market Place, Hawes, DL8 3RD.

Caffè Curva

The cafe is centrally located in Hawes and has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 340 reviews.

Address: Market Place, Hawes, DL8 3QZ.

The Bay Tree Cafe & Bistro

Again, this cafe is located in the centre of Hawes and has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 58 reviews.

Wensleydale Pantry

This cafe is located in Hawes Market Place and has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 660 reviews.

Address: 1 Market Place, Hawes, DL8 3QX.

Tan Hill Inn

The pub has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with around 3,400 reviews.