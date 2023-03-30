The Pennine trail crosses some of the most beautiful upland landscapes in England, from the Peak District, through the Yorkshire Dales and across the North Pennines, over Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland and to the Cheviots. It is considered the oldest and most iconic National Trail and arguably the most challenging trails in England; it is recommended for experienced hikers who want to try something different.
It is a hilly and often isolated path with varied terrains and in some areas the routes are smooth and firm, but in other places the path may be narrow and uneven or wet. You will pass a variety of beautiful places in the Dales including Hebden Bridge, Skipton, Hawes and Appleby along with charming pubs along the way.
The months of mid-May to September are highly recommended to embark on this trail, depending on weather conditions. However, the Trail can be followed all year round and you can choose to walk as little or as long as you wish.
Pennine Way Trail route including Yorkshire Dales locations
The trail can take up to 16 days if you choose to walk the entire route. Below is the full route including the Yorkshire Dales locations.
Day 1 - Edale to Crowden
Taken via Kinder Plateau and Bleaklow Head – 16 miles (26 Km)
Day 2 - Crowden to Standedge
Over Black Hill and across Wessenden Moor – 11 miles (18 Km)
Day 3 - Standedge to Calder Valley
Via Blackstone Edge, reservoirs and Stoodley Pike – 11 miles (18 Km)
Day 4 - Calder Valley to Ickornshaw
Via Heptonstall Moor, Bronte Country and Ickornshaw Moor – 16 miles (26 Km)
Day 5 - Ickornshaw to Malham
Taken via the Aire Gap, Thornton in Craven and Gargrave which is 17 miles (27 Km).
Day 6 - Malham to Horton in Ribblesdale
This path is 14.5 miles (23 Km).
Day 7 - Horton in Ribblesdale to Hawes
Over Cam Fell and Dodd Fell and it is 14 miles (23 Km).
Day 8 - Hawes to Tan Hill
Over Great Shunner Fell and along Swaledale and is 16.5 miles (27 Km).
Day 9 - Tan Hill to Middleton-in-Teesdale
Taken via the Stainmore Gap and is 17 miles (27 Km) long.
Day 10 - Middleton-in-Teesdale to Dufton
Past High Force, Cauldron Snout and High Cup and is 21 miles (34Km) long.
Day 11 - Dufton to Alston
Taken via Great Dun Fell, Cross Fell and Garrigill and is 20 miles (32km) long.
Day 12 - Alston to Greenhead
Through Slaggyford and over Blenkinsopp Common and is 16.5 miles (26 Km).
Day 13 - Greenhead to Bellingham
Taken via Hadrian’s Wall, Wark Forest and Shitlington Crag and is 22 miles (35 Km).
Day 14 - Bellingham to Byrness
Taken via Whitley Pike and Brownrigg Head and is 15 miles (24 Km).
Day 15 - Byrness to Windy Gyle
Past Chew Green and Beefstand Hill and is 14 miles (22 Km) long.
Day 16 - Windy Gyle to Kirk Yetholm
Past the Cheviot and over the Schill and is 13 miles (21 Km) long.
Best pubs and cafes along the Yorkshire Dales route of the Pennine Way Trail
The Riverhead Brewery Tap
Just a 15 minute walk from Standedge and has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,128 reviews.
Address: 2 Peel Street, Marsden, Huddersfield, HD7 6BR.
The Railway Pub Marsden
This pub is just an 11-minute walk from Standedge and has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 359 reviews.
Address: 34 Station Road, Marsden, Huddersfield, HD7 6DH.
The Watersedge
Just a minute away from Standedge and has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 15 reviews.
Address: Waters Road, Marsden, Huddersfield, HD7 6NQ.
The Lister Arms
This pub is just a minute walk away from Malham village and has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with around 1,900 reviews.
Address: Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DB.
The Buck Inn Malham
Within the vicinity of Malham village centre and has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 958 reviews.
Address: Cove Road, Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DA.
The Old Barn Tearoom
This cafe is just a minute away from the centre of Malham and has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 439 reviews.
Address: Old Barn, Chapel Gate, Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DA.
The Secret Garden Bistro
Just a three-minute walk from Malham and has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 287 reviews.
Address: Beck Hall, Cove Road, Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DJ.
The White Hart Inn, Hawes
A minute walk from Hawes, this pub has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 671 reviews.
Address: Main Street, Hawes, DL8 3QL.
The Crown Pub
This pub is just two minutes away from Hawes and has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 550 reviews.
Address: Market Place, Hawes, DL8 3RD.
Penny Garth Cafe
This cafe is in the centre of Hawes and has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 683 reviews.
Address: Market Place, Hawes, DL8 3RD.
Caffè Curva
The cafe is centrally located in Hawes and has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 340 reviews.
Address: Market Place, Hawes, DL8 3QZ.
The Bay Tree Cafe & Bistro
Again, this cafe is located in the centre of Hawes and has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 58 reviews.
Wensleydale Pantry
This cafe is located in Hawes Market Place and has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 660 reviews.
Address: 1 Market Place, Hawes, DL8 3QX.
Tan Hill Inn
The pub has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with around 3,400 reviews.
Address: Long Causeway, Richmond, DL11 6ED.